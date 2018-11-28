Advanced Depositions Announces T Lisa Censullo Has Joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Depositions, a leading national legal services/court reporting company, announces the addition of Lisa Censullo, a seasoned operations and technology executive, as its Chief Operating Officer. Censullo will be based in the Company's Philadelphia office.

"Lisa brings extensive operations and technology leadership experience to our executive team. She will focus on optimizing the Company's performance while leveraging technology, and driving transformation to support our continued, rapid growth. We are thrilled to have her lead and continue to build our national operations team, and to lead our acquisition integration efforts," stated John Anderson, CEO of Advanced Depositions.

"I am excited to be back in the Legal Services/Court Reporting industry," Censullo stated. "The industry is changing, and I look forward to partnering with John Anderson and the Advanced Depositions management team to continue building a forward-looking, industry leader," said Censullo.

Censullo has over 15 years of experience in the legal services/court reporting industry, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer for two of the largest companies in the industry. She has integrated over 30 legal services/court reporting acquisitions during her career. She also previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Dav El | BostonCoach and ACCESS Boston.

About Advanced Depositions

Advanced Depositions is a national, technology-focused legal services company. Advanced Depositions provides its clients with highly-skilled court reporters, videographers, interpreters, technicians, and other resources, while combining the most advanced technologies with unparalleled client service, and state-of-the-art facilities throughout the country and around the globe. Advanced Depositions takes a consultative approach with its clients, ensuring that they always receive the best personnel, technology, and support, within a cost-efficient budget. Advanced Depositions was founded over 35 years ago and has Headquarters in Philadelphia, PA, Irvine, CA and Atlanta, GA.

www.advanceddepositions.com

Media Contact : Greg Gilligan, 866 885 8086

greg.gilligan@advanceddepositions.com

SOURCE Advanced Depositions

Related Links

http://www.advanceddepositions.com

