Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Fort Mill Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla. and FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Fort Mill Dermatology – the South Carolina practice led by Board Certified Dermatologist Rebecca Smith – MD has joined its brand family of 150+ offices nationwide.

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Smith, Dr. Julie Iannini, Certified Physician Assistant Nicole Keeter, MSHS, PA-C, and their team to our organization," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. "They have earned a great reputation for providing exceptional patient care to a growing community, and we have every confidence they will continue to grow and flourish with Advanced Dermatology's support. They are just the caliber of partners we were looking for to help us expand our footprint in South Carolina."

Fort Mill Dermatology received the Top of the Times Award and was voted best by readers of the Fort Mill Times. They have also been awarded Angie's Super Service Award multiple times, and Dr. Smith has been awarded recognition as a Top Doctor of Charlotte multiple times by Charlotte Magazine, as voted by doctors in the Charlotte area.

"The talented physicians and clinicians of Fort Mill Dermatology have been recognized by their community and their peers for the excellence of their medical and cosmetic dermatologic care, and for creating a remarkable patient experience by putting the needs of their patients first," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "We couldn't be more excited to have them as part of our organization."

"At Fort Mill Dermatology, our philosophy is simple," said Dr. Smith. "We are committed to providing a friendly and comfortable environment in which to provide exceptional dermatologic care. I am honored to announce the partnership of our practice with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, one of the nation's largest dermatology practices. This partnership allows us to completely focus on what we do best – caring for our patients, while relieving the regulatory burdens of running a medical practice."

Dr. Smith attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine where she graduated with highest honors. She completed a pediatric internship at Baylor, then her dermatology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. With a background emphasis on clinical research, Dr. Smith is well published and a frequent speaker at functions targeting others in the medical profession.

"We look forward to the extensive resources that Advanced Dermatology provides, which will allow us to soon offer expanded cosmetic services and procedures to our patients," said Dr. Iannini. "This way, patients can have all of their dermatology needs addressed within our Advanced Dermatology offices."

Dr. Iannini attended medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina where she was the recipient of numerous academic awards. She completed both her internal medicine internship and dermatology residency at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. As a resident, Dr. Iannini participated in clinical research, including publication in peer-reviewed journals and presentations at the American Academy of Dermatology national meeting.

"We are excited to work more closely with the Advanced Dermatology regional and executive leadership as we continue to serve our patients and build our practice," said Dr. Smith.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

With more than 150 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the nation's premier dermatology practices. Founded in 1989, they are committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. They also offer a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. They are on the leading edge of clinical research, and their dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

