Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Palmetto Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla. and WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that effective today, West Columbia, SC-based Palmetto Dermatology – the practice of Dr. Jeffrey K. Smith – has joined its brand family of approximately 140 offices nationwide and become its second South Carolina location.

Dr. Smith, who is a board certified dermatologist, has special expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer and has performed more than 10,000 advanced Mohs micrographic skin cancer procedures. He purchased Palmetto Dermatology in 2008 from Dr. Fred McElveen, and today his clinical team includes board certified dermatologists Dr. Katherine Thompson and Dr. Joshua Black, and Certified Physician Assistants Vicki Roberts, Michelle Evans, Benjamin Addy and Kennah Brearley.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Dr. Smith, his talented team and the patients of Palmetto Dermatology to the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery family," said CEO Brian Griffin. "They have a strong legacy of clinical excellence and dedicated patient care and share our commitment to providing comprehensive dermatologic care in a safe, welcoming environment which elevates each patients' experience."

"Dr. Smith's skills as a Mohs Surgeon and dermatologist, the unique skillset of his entire team, and their reputation for excellent patient care are the perfect fit for our vision of how we wanted to move forward in expanding our South Carolina footprint," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery's Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "We look forward to many years of sustainable growth in the region."

"We are confident our practice will continue to flourish with the support of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery," said Dr. Smith. "As a physician-led organization, they understand the importance and challenges of running a patient-focused medical practice. By giving us greater access to infrastructure, technology, research, and bench strength, we will be able to spend less time on back-office paperwork and more time focusing on what we do best and love the most – taking care of our patients.

"The transition will be seamless for our patients, who will continue to see their trusted dermatologists and clinicians in our practice located at 3574 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia."

Dr. Smith received his undergraduate degree in engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He completed his residency program in Dermatology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Dr. Thompson received her undergraduate degree in biology from Towson State University in Baltimore and her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. She completed her residency in Dermatology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Dr. Joshua Black received a Bachelor of Arts (French) and a Bachelor of Science (Biology) from the University of South Carolina Honors College. He then earned his medical degree from MUSC in Charleston, completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and his residency in Dermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, where he served as chief resident.

"We look forward to working closely with Advanced Dermatology's regional and executive leadership and joining them in bringing tomorrow's innovations in dermatology home to South Carolina," said Dr. Smith.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the nation's premier providers of practice management services to dermatologists and has partnered with more than 50 practices since 2012. They are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique while adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. They strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans for patients to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.

Advanced Dermatology's mission is to increase access to high-quality dermatologic care by providing exceptional business support services to practicing dermatologists.

