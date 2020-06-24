Advanced Disposal Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) to Waste Management, Inc. for $30.30 per share is fair to Advanced Disposal shareholders. On behalf of Advanced Disposal shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Advanced Disposal shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Advanced Disposal Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Advanced Disposal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Advanced Disposal shareholders; (2) determine whether Waste Management is underpaying for Advanced Disposal; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Advanced Disposal shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

