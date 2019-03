Advanced Disposal Sets Date For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will release first quarter results on April 30, 2019 after closing and host its investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on May 1, 2019. Advanced Disposal will also be attending the Macquarie Business Services Conference on May 2, 2019 in Boston.

A live version of the call can be accessed by dialing (866) 478-7805 and asking for conference ID#4889026 or the Advanced Disposal Q1 2019 earnings call. This call will be recorded and available via replay approximately two hours after completion for thirty days. You may access the recording by dialing (855) 859-2056 or through the link on the investor relations page of our website at www.AdvancedDisposal.com.

Certain statements and answers to questions during the earnings conference call may contain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the cautionary warnings and risk factors included in the most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

About Advanced Disposal:

Advanced Disposal (NYSE: ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

