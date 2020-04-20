Advanced Disposal Sets Date For First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will release first quarter results on May 7, 2020. In light of the pending acquisition by Waste Management, Advanced Disposal will not be hosting a separate earnings conference call.

