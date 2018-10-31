Advanced Disposal To Attend Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on November 28, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Webcast information and presentation materials will be placed on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website ahead of the conference.

Certain statements and answers to questions during the webcast and presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the cautionary warnings and risk factors included in the most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

About Advanced Disposal:

Advanced Disposal (NYSE: ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

