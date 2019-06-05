Advanced Energy Storage Market, 2024 - Product Launches, Recent Industry Activity, Key Players

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Energy Storage: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Advanced Energy Storage in terms of installed capacity (in Megawatts).



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid Integration

Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio

Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy Revolution Underway in the Global Economy

How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced Energy Storage Remains Bright

Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-to-Grid Integration

Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth

Major Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids

Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level Energy Storage?

Value Stacking: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage Technologies

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications

Price of Li-ion Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption

Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely on Grid Stability

Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the Operation of Smart Grids

Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications

Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a Promising Clean Energy Technology

CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage

LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage without Geographical Constraints

SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology

Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar Energy into the Grid

Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage Technologies Closer to Commercialization

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Advanced Energy Storage: Definition

Types of Renewable Energy Storage Technologies

Overview of Currently Available Energy Storage Technologies

Various Energy Storage Technologies: Key Advantages & Disadvantages

Short-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies

Supercapacitor Energy Storage

Flywheel Energy Storage

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

Long-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies

Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage

Compressed Air Energy Storage

Battery Energy Storage

Characteristics of Select Battery Technology Types

Hydrogen Energy Storage

SWOT Analysis of Different Long-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies

Government Intervention Critical to Widespread Adoption

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Significance of Renewable Energy Storage

Minimizing Energy Costs

Ensuring Reliable Supply of Energy

Increasing Energy Autonomy

Renewable Energy: A Primer

An Introduction

Renewable Energy: A Definition

Benefits of Renewable Energy

Environmental Benefits

Economic Benefits

Energy Security

Sources of Renewable Energy

Solar Energy

Power Tower Systems

Parabolic-Trough Systems

Dish/Engine Systems

Wind Energy

Geothermal Energy

Binary Cycle Power Plants

Flash Steam Power Plants

Dry Steam Power Plants

Hydroelectric Power

Bioenergy

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Ocean Energy

Ocean Mechanical Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy

Disadvantages of Renewable Energy

Disadvantages of Solar Energy

Disadvantages of Wind Energy

Disadvantages of Geothermal Energy

Disadvantages of Hydroelectric Energy

Disadvantages of Ocean Energy

Energy Storage Technology Advancements

Rice University Announces Molybdenum Disulfide Breakthrough

Researchers at MIT Upgrade Proposed Liquid Battery System

Alevo Develops Innovative, High-Efficiency Energy Storage System

Nanotechnology: The Future of Energy Storage?

Nanotubular Bulk Material with Ultra-Low Density for Energy Storage Applications

Compressed Air Energy Storage Systems that Eliminate/Reduce Use of Fossil Fuels

Affordable Batteries with High Durability and Advanced Chemical Compositions

Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution

Aquion Energy Develops New Battery for Microgrids



3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Samsung SDI Launches High-Performance Batteries

Wrtsil Launches Advanced Energy Storage Solutions in India

BYD Launches MINI-ES, B-Box and Containerized ES

Flex Launches Renewable Advanced BESS

Adara Launches Adara Pulse for Residential Sector

Samsung SDI Releases High-capacity and High-power ESS Batteries Range

NEC Unveils DSS Distributed ES Platform

AEG Develops Hybrid Energy Storage System

Caterpillar Launches Cat Microgrid Technology

JLM Launches Energizr 200, Grid Synergistic Residential ESS

UET Announces Commercial Availability of ReFlex ESS



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Schneider Electric Signs MoU with NGK INSULATORS

Toshiba Collaborates with NRG Energy

Greensmith Inks Partnership Deal with AEP to Install 4MW ESS

Cummins to Acquire Assets of Brammo

NEC Announces Dale as Its First Qualified DSS Partner in the UK

BYD Receives Contract to Supply 170-MW Solar Modules

NEC Receives Contract for Supply of GSS to EKZ

Southern Company Initiates Battery Storage Research Project

AES Forms a Joint Venture with Siemens AG

CCL Acquires Firefly Solar Generators

CalCom Sets Up New Energy Storage Business Unit

NEC Chile & NEC Energy Bags Contract for Supply of 2 MW ESS

Maxwell Acquires Assets of Nesscap Energy

NEC and Enspire to Build Large-Scale ESS in Germany

NEC and VLC Sign Contract to Build and Operate ES Projects

Ecoult Forms Partnership with Exide

Ecoult Receives Funds from ARENA for Renewable ES Development

Piller USA Changes its Name to Piller Power Systems Inc.

Piller Power Acquires Active Power

Temporal Power Collaborates with Danfoss

NEC Bags a Contract to Supply Plug-AndPlay Battery Grid ESS

Saft Obtains Approval for Seanergy Marine ESS

NEC to Supply 2 MW, 3.9MWh GSS Grid ESS to SMLD

Powin Corp. Merges with Powin Energy

BYD Collaborates with GoodWe Power

Maxwell Collaborates with CRRC-SRI for Developing Advanced ESS

NEC Energy to Supply 1.2MWh GBS Battery ESS to Smart Power

Hydrogenics and Phraram Receive Hybrid Project from EGAT

Total to Acquire Saft Group

Convergent and Temporal Ink Agreement to install 5 MW Flywheel ESS

Panasonic and AES to Construct 10MW ES Array in India

NEC Installs GSS Large-Scale ESS in Japan

Sonnedix Solar Commissions First Grid-Scale ESS Project

Corvus Energy Inks Multi-Year Agreement with LG Chem

Saft Forms New Subsidiary, Saft Japan Kabushiki Kaisha

BHTEPCT Selects Maxwell's Ultracapacitors for Wind Farm ES Project



5. PLAYERS IN THE ADVANCED ENERGY STORAGE ECOSYSTEM



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



