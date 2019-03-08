Advanced IC Packaging: Worldwide Technologies, Materials and Markets to 2022 - Covering Multichip Packaging, Technology Trends, Key Application Forecasts, and Company Profiles

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced IC Packaging Technologies, Materials, and Markets 2018 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for consumer electronics and mobile communications devices that keep us connected is driving electronics manufacturers to deliver ever-more compact and portable products. Today's users ask for solutions that deliver more functionality, added performance, higher speed, and smaller form factors. Software systems and billions of networked devices are rapidly coalescing into a vast Internet of Things.



All of these forces are driving semiconductor companies to develop new advanced IC packaging technologies to provide greater silicon integration in increasingly miniaturized packages. The last decade has seen an explosion of new products including fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLPs), stacked IC packages and complex system-in-packages (SiPs), as well as advances in package substrates, flip chip interconnection and through-silicon vias. All these advances are enabling significant improvements in packaging density and opening new market opportunities for manufacturers.



Advanced IC Packaging Technologies, Materials and Markets, 2018 Edition reveals the latest technology and market trends in the IC packaging industry by focusing on the most advanced packaging products and solutions-those critical to success in developing cutting-edge products and in maintaining technological leadership. Every market or application segment discussed in the report includes quantitative analysis based on the most current historical years, 2016 and 2017, as well as forecasts from 2018 through 2022. Each of the six chapters examines the market from a different perspective.



Chapter 3: Overview of Worldwide IC Packaging Markets, outlines the major IC packaging market segments in terms of I/O count, device function and the key application markets for IC devices, including cellular phones, tablets, PC, DVD players, digital cameras, etc. This chapter also includes an overview of the major economic and industry trends driving the semiconductor sector, including mergers and acquisitions, and the impact from emerging markets such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Market forecasts include units, prices, packaging revenue, package types and device types.



Chapter 4: Advanced IC Packaging Markets provides an in-depth discussion of the technologies and market trends of the semiconductor industry's advanced packaging solutions:

Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP)

Multi-row QFN packaging (MRQFN)

Vertically stacked multichip packages: TSOPs, QFNs, FBGAs, and WLPs

System-in-packages (SiPs): package-on-packages,package-in-packages, multichip modules and stacked WLPs used as components in SiPs

This chapter analyzes the total market and individual market segments from a number of viewpoints, including their characteristics, functions, applications, technology, and the key challenges facing the various advanced packaging solutions. Numerous tables and figures provide detailed market data and forecasts for unit shipments, revenues, prices, I/O-count, and die usage. The chapter ends with an examination of the substrate materials and embedded components used in SiP assembly. Forecasts include package units, area of shipped materials, and substrate revenues.



Chapter 5: Interconnection Technologies and Solutions, provides a comprehensive examination of wire bonding and flip chip technology and market trends, and includes in-depth analysis of flip chip markets in terms of specific devices and packaging types. The chapter also examines the market potential of through-silicon vias (TSVs) for 2.5D and 3D packaging. The chapter tables and figures present unit shipments and revenue forecasts for each market segment.



Chapter 6: Advanced IC Packaging Company Profiles presents profiles of twenty advanced packaging companies from across the IC packaging spectrum, including large and small competitors from among OSATs, foundries and IDMs. Each profile gives a short company background and presents examples of its advanced packaging products.



Advanced IC Packaging Technologies, Materials and Markets, 2018 Edition is an effective tool for companies determined to stay informed about the latest advances in IC packaging, and in assessing the future of this important industry.



Report Coverage

Fan-out WLPs

Multi-row QFNs

Interconnection Technologies

Through-Silicon Vias (TSV)

2.5D and 3D Integration

Stacked Packages

System-in-Package

Report Highlights

Industry Outlook

Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2022

Multichip Packaging

Technology Trends

Key Application Forecasts

Company Profiles

Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Overview of Worldwide IC Packaging Markets

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2 Recent Global Market Trends

3.3 IC Packaging Market

Covers: Worldwide IC Packaging Market Segments

3.4 Packaging Market Unit and Revenue Forecasts

Includes: Packaging by I/O count and devices

3.5 Key Application Markets for IC Devices

Includes: Cellular handsets, Tablets, Personal Computers, Servers, Workstations, Set Top Boxes, DVD Players, MP3/MP4 Players, Digital Cameras, Camcorders, GPS

3.6 Industry Trends Driving the Semiconductor Sector



Chapter 4: Advanced Packaging Markets

4.1 Chapter Overview

Covers: Advanced Packaging Markets Segments, Application Trends, Forecasts of Markets

4.2 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packages

Covers: WLP Market Overview, Competition and Cooperation, Technology Challenges, Panel Level-Packaging, WLP Trends and Forecasts

4.3 Multi-Row QFN Packages

Covers: Market Overview, Trends and Forecasts

4.4 Overview of Multichip Packaging Technology

Covers: Types of Multichip Packages, Benefits and Shortcomings, Packaging Challenges and Solutions, Wafer Thinning and MCP Market Trends/Forecasts

4.5 Stacked Multichip Packaging Market Segments

Covers: Market Trends and Forecasts for Stacked TSOPs, Stacked QFNs, Stacked FBGAs, Stacked WLPs

4.6 System-in-Packaging Market Overview

Covers: Types of SiPs, Key Features of SiPs, SiP vs. System on Chip, Challenges for SiP, Market Trends and Forecasts for total Market Segment, Package-on-Packages, Package-in-Packages, Multichip Modules, Stacked WLPS in SiPs

4.7 Substrates

Covers: Market Overview, Substrate Market Trends and Forecasts (materials usage and embedded components)

Chapter 5: Interconnection Technologies and Solutions

5.1 Interconnection Techniques Overview

5.2 Wire Bonding

5.2.1 Wire Bonding Methods

5.2.2 Wire Materials

5.2.3 Wire Bonding Market Trends and Forecasts

5.3 Flip Chip

5.3.1 the Flip Chip Process

5.3.2 Flip Chip Packaging Market Trends and Forecasts

5.3.3 Flip Chip Package Device Market Trends and Forecasts

5.3.4 Bare Die Flip Chip Market Trends and Forecasts

5.4 Through-Silicon Vias

5.4.1 Searching for Higher Silicon Integration Solution 5.4.2 Status of TSV Interconnection

5.4.3 Interposers and 2.5D: Not just an Interim Step

5.4.4 Forecasts for TSV by Market Segment



Chapter 6: Advanced IC Packaging Company Profiles

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 3D Plus, Inc.

6.3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

6.4 Amkor Technology, Inc.

6.5 Carsem, Inc.

6.6 ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda), Ltd.

6.7 CONNECTEC Japan Corporation

6.8 Deca Technologies

6.9 FlipChip International, LLC

6.10 HANA Micron Co., Ltd.

6.11 Interconnect Systems Inc. (ISI)

6.12 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

6.13 Palomar Technologies

6.14 Powertech Technology, Inc.

6.15 Shinko Electric Industries Co, Ltd

6.16 Signetics Corporation

6.17 Siliconware Precision Industries Co.

6.18 SPEL Semiconductor, Ltd.

6.19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.20 United Test and Assembly Center, Ltd.

6.21 Xintec, Inc.



Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdrkr6/advanced_ic?w=5

