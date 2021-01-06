Advanced ICU Care Announces Corporate Rebrand as Hicuity Health™

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, today announced it has changed its corporate name to Hicuity Health. The new brand more accurately reflects the organization's evolving portfolio of advanced inpatient telemedicine services which, in addition to its flagship tele-ICU service, include remote inpatient telemetry monitoring, wearable smart device monitoring, and shared services solutions. The updated branding will support Hicuity Health's continuing expansion of its inpatient telemedicine solution offerings, with each new service line focused on aiding partner hospitals in improving patient health while also reducing their resource burdens.

"The name Hicuity Health reflects both our pioneering high-acuity telemedicine past and the company's vibrant future," said Tom Bobich, Vice President of Marketing, Hicuity Health. "While the organization was founded based on a single service, we continue to add new service lines and have grown to be the nation's largest provider of tele-ICU and remote cardiac telemetry services. We wanted a brand name that encompassed all of our capabilities, both current and anticipated. Drawing on our continued innovation in healthcare while connoting the high-acuity care that is our cornerstone, Hicuity Health embodies our past, our present, and our future."

The Next Era of Inpatient Telemedicine

Advanced ICU Care was founded in 2006 as the first independent tele-ICU provider, delivering deep clinical, operational, and technical expertise to its hospital partners. Over the past 15 years, the company has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization, collaborating with diverse hospitals nationwide to help them achieve quality care and compliance with evidence-based practices. The organization also uniquely offers remote telemetry monitoring services, providing around-the-clock monitoring of at-risk cardiac patients. Today, the company leverages its comprehensive insight, experience, and analytics to support bedside team care for patients in 2,400 beds at more than 100 partner hospitals across four service lines in 27 states.

More recently, Hicuity Health introduced a shared services relationship model. This strategic technology, operations, and care partnership model enables larger hospital systems to implement tele-ICU care without the need to develop the enabling infrastructure and complete critical care staffing on its own. Instead, Hicuity Health supports the clinical care team with its proprietary HUB workflow management platform, operations expertise, and a shared clinical staffing model to deliver tele-ICU care at high volumes across multiple care venues. This approach provides the hospital system the peace of mind that should system priorities change, Hicuity Health investment, innovation, staffing, and resources provide on-going flexibility.

"As our organization's skills and capabilities have grown beyond tele-ICU, so have our aspirations to find even more ways to extend our telemedicine expertise to support more hospitals, collaborate with more bedside teams, and care for more patients," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "Our new technology-enabled service offerings and our shared services model enable us to support the range of hospitals and hospital systems that can benefit from our technology, operational, and clinical expertise in multiple clinical areas. Under the Hicuity Health brand, we reaffirm our commitment to building on 15 years of success to support bedside providers and our mutual patients while further differentiating ourselves within the rapidly evolving healthcare industry."

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 10 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

