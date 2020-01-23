Advanced ICU Care Congratulates 10 Partner Hospitals for Achieving The Leapfrog Group "Top Hospital" Designation

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, extends its congratulations to 10 of its partner hospitals that received The Leapfrog Group "Top Hospital" recognition. The designation is awarded annually by the national advocacy organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.

The Leapfrog "Top Hospital" accolade is recognized industry-wide. Data used to identify "Top Hospitals" are gathered and publicly reported through The Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The ranking compares hospitals' performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors, providing the most comprehensive picture of how patients fare at individual institutions. Specific to critical care, the ranking methodology considers each hospital's ability to provide ICU oversight by board-certified intensivists and recognizes that the tele-ICU oversight and support that Advanced ICU Care's clinical team provides can help a hospital achieve this Leapfrog ICU standard. Research has shown that hospitals staffing their ICUs with doctors specializing in critical care medicine can reduce ICU mortality by as much as 40 percent.

Advanced ICU Care partner hospitals cited as a 2019 Leapfrog "Top Hospital" include:

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Manchester

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Baptist Medical Center Nassau

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Waldo County General Hospital

The Leapfrog ICU Physician Staffing Standard (IPS) calls for hospitals to have at least one board-certified intensivist on staff exclusively providing care in the ICU; provide intensivist care for at least eight hours per day, seven days a week; and for intensivists to return calls within five minutes 95 percent of the time, which can be a challenge - at best - for understaffed healthcare organizations. Tele-ICU can help healthcare organizations meet ICS criteria, allowing for 24/7, 365 days a year intensivist oversight in hospital settings where sufficient critical care support levels would otherwise not be feasible.

Advanced ICU Care elevates critical care delivery for hospitals and health systems leveraging state-of-the-art telemedicine technology to provide high-acuity clinical expertise while generating proven results to patients.

"Advanced ICU Care congratulates our 10 partner hospitals, both long-lived and new, that were acknowledged by The Leapfrog Group with a 'Top Hospital' recognition," said Lou Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced ICU Care. "Tele-ICU has proven to play an increasingly critical role in helping today's healthcare organizations meet ICU staffing standards, offering patients around- the-clock intensivist oversight and in turn, supporting the hospital care team, elevating care delivery, and improving patient outcomes."

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in nearly 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

