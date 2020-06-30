Advanced ICU Care Offers Continuous Campus Care to Support Higher-Education Return to Campus During COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine and remote monitoring services, is offering its dozen years of acute care and remote patient monitoring experience to support colleges and universities as their students return to campus. The company is looking to complement higher education's existing health clinic resources in support of student, faculty and staff health as campuses formulate plans for re-opening amid concerns about the risks associated with COVID-19.

As educational institutions plan to bring students back to campus, this service is intended to augment the existing resources of Campus Health Centers and assist in symptom monitoring and quarantine management. Advanced ICU Care is able to partner with educational institutions to offer a scalable remote monitoring program which provides a HIPAA-compliant opt-in symptom management service for students, staff and faculty. Remote patient monitoring is a particularly well-suited solution for student health management and proactive tracking of COVID-19 symptoms, as it is location-independent while supporting various levels of treatment based on a patient's symptoms. In addition to symptom-monitoring, Advanced ICU Care can make its full range of clinical care available, assisting higher education campuses in need with on-demand consultations from skilled, knowledgeable, and experienced critical care clinical teams.

Monitoring vital signs such as respiratory rate, heart rate, ECG, and temperature can identify when a community member needs closer attention and also ensure expedited care while minimizing exposure to others. Such technology-enabled monitoring helps to protect both patient and the campus and may potentially eliminate lengthy and unnecessary hospitalizations.

"Advanced ICU Care has a deep history of providing remote patient monitoring services to our partner hospitals and health systems," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "Extending these capabilities to colleges and universities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a natural use of our expertise and responds to the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to leveraging our technology-enabled care capabilities to help schools make the 2020 back to campus experience as safe as possible given the current circumstances."

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care has excelled in critical care telemedicine and supported local care teams since its founding in 2006. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in nearly 100 facilities nationwide. The Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care and patient monitoring to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

