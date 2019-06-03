Advanced Instruments and LA Biosystems Establish a Strong Partnership in Belgium to Support the Growing Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Food & Beverage Markets

NORWOOD, Mass., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments, LLC is pleased to announce that LA Biosystems—a leading distributor of high quality laboratory equipment within the biotechnology, life sciences, microbiology and food safety markets—is now the exclusive distributor of its portfolio of osmometers, cryoscopes, fluorometers, and Anoxomat® jar system in Belgium. LA Biosystems is a sister company of I&L Biosystems GmbH, who is a key distributor for Advanced Instruments products in Germany and Austria, and is part of I&L Biosystems Europe Group. These companies share our commitment to provide high quality products and experienced support and service in these important markets.

"We are excited to expand our partnership into Belgium with LA Biosystems as this represents a key market for our portfolio," says Byron Selman, President and CEO of Advanced Instruments. "We are investing in our best-in-class portfolio of osmometers with features designed specifically for the biotech industry while also delivering enhancements to our Anoxomat jar system.

Partnering with leaders such as LA Biosystems who have deep experience and customer relationships in these key markets will help accelerate Advanced Instruments' growth as we continue to launch new products that deliver on important market needs."

Advanced Instruments has a world-class portfolio of single- and multi-sample osmometers designed with key features to support the clinical and biotechology market. Similarly, the Anoxomat system is a solution for microbiology labs looking to improve on the quality of bacterial growth and optimize workflow.

LA Biosystems offers a broad range of biotechnology, microbiology, and food safety products to its customers. The company also staffs experts who provide scientific consultation to ensure customers get the best solutions, excellent implementation and superior customer service. LA's strong customer focus and deep scientific engagement will support Advanced Instruments' growth in the biotech, clinical and food & beverage markets.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Advanced Instruments," says Louis Spierings," COO of LA Biosystems. "The company is well-respected in the clinical diagnostic, biotech, and dairy analysis markets. Their portfolio of osmometers, Anoxomat jar system, and dairy and milk analysis instrumentation enable us to offer critical and innovative solutions to our customers," he adds.

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the clinical, biotech, and food-and-beverage industries. Since 1955, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products. For more information, visit aicompanies.com.

About LA Biosystems

LA Biosystems is the Benelux subsidiary of the I&L Europe Group. Since 2007, the company has been a leading supplier of high-end life science products to customers and researchers in the microbiology, cell biology, biotechnology and process control in the Benelux region. We align with our business partners to provide consistently high quality products, in combination with professional consulting and service.

