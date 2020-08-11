Advanced Intelligence LLC Releases Revolutionary Threat Prevention & Loss Avoidance Platform

To address the challenges of the 21st-century digital interconnectivity, meet Andariel – a unique threat prevention and loss avoidance platform that sheds light on the DarkWeb cyber underground in order to spot threats and compromises preemptively and proactively. Prolific botnets, ransomware syndicates, cyber extortionists, carders, advanced persistent threat groups, crimeware operators, fraud exploiting the COVID pandemic – Andariel ensures ultimate visibility into these threats before they actualize and harm individuals and businesses.

"I am very proud of our tireless team to present the new threat prevention and loss avoidance platform. The product addresses the critical demand for high-value intelligence and effectively provides full patient-zero visibility disrupting cybercrime incidents preemptively." - Vitali Kremez, CEO of Advanced Intelligence, LLC.

The Andariel Platform leverages Automated Tactical Monitoring Algorithms (ATMA) based on machine learning and big data analysis to collect, sort, and visualize risk-relevant information.

