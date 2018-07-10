Advanced laser welding solutions for electric vehicle battery enclosures

Of these techniques, manufacturers often turn to laser welding as it allows for larger parts, does not require a pre-treatment and offers high-precision, repeatability and control. Covestro LLC worked with Leister Technologies LLC to develop process and material solutions for laser welding fluid-cooled battery modules used in electric vehicles such as new passenger vehicles, electric buses, trucks and other utility vehicles.

"This joining technique provides the accuracy needed for welding in tight locations and around other components in fluid-cooled systems," said Fernando Santillana, senior project manager – Midwest, East Coast, Caribbean and Latin America, Leister Technologies LLC.

Laser welding is traditionally only used with translucent or optically clear plastics. Now, however, Covestro and Leister Technologies have extended use of this joining technique to include opaque flame-retardant Bayblend® PC+ABS blend from Covestro, while achieving the same level of weld strength. Flame-retardant plastics are preferred and often required for battery enclosures as they can help prevent or delay the spread of fires.

"Using Bayblend® FR3010 PC+ABS blend, we developed effective and reliable laser welding solutions for production-ready battery modules that can withstand battery abuse testing, including UN38.3," said Terry Davis, principal engineer, Covestro LLC. "With this material, battery manufacturers can create reliable and leak-free battery enclosures."

Naturally opaque Bayblend® FR3010 PC+ABS blend features a variety of benefits, including high-impact strength, chemical and hydrolysis resistance, thermal stability, and a good balance of high-heat distortion and physical performance.

Attendees at The Battery Show, Sept. 11-13, in Novi, Michigan, can visit the Covestro booth (#1733) to learn more about the company's material solutions for battery and electric vehicle applications. Leister Technologies will also be demonstrating its laser welding technology in booth #1417 at the show.

About Covestro LLC:



Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,200 people at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.us or www.plastics.covestro.com.

About Leister Technologies LLC:



Headquartered in Chicago, Leister Technologies LLC is a subsidiary of Leister Technologies AG. It supports the sales and service of Leister's full line of process heat, plastic welding, laser and microsystem products through its wide network of distribution partners across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayblend® is a registered trademark of the Covestro group.

This press release is available for download from our website. Click here to view all our press releases.

Editor's Note: Follow news from Covestro on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Covestro

Contact



Lauren West



Telephone



+1 412 413 4141



Email



Lauren.West@covestro.com

SOURCE Covestro LLC

Related Links

http://www.covestro.com/en

