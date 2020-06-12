Advanced Malware Detection (AMD) Solution Market in Greater China - Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greater China Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AMD solution market in Greater China experienced robust YoY growth of 30.4%, becoming the second-largest AMD market in the Asia-Pacific region. On-premise AMD solution remained the key revenue generator as it was the preferred deployment option in Greater China. Local Chinese vendors, such as Huawei, DBAPPSecurity, and NSFOCUS, experienced tremendous growth in China, mainly due to the increasing market demand for sandbox-based detection, in addition to traditional signature-based security products that help tackle advanced attacks.

The on-premise segment is set to remain the first choice of deployment. Although the segment is expected to a growth rate slower than cloud-based services, it continued to be a key revenue generator in the AMD solution market in Greater China due to local enterprises' strong preference for product ownership among local enterprises.

The rapid development of cloud computing in China has influenced enterprises to start embracing the value generated by cloud-based security solution. The government sector, with its highly mature cloud-based infrastructure, is expected to generate higher demand. The growing trend of integrating cloud-based sandboxing with other security offerings will contribute to the growth of cloud-based AMD solutions until 2023.

AMD solution had been integrated to serve as a source of data feed on a few cyber threat situational platforms. The solution has also started to converge with intrusion-detection systems (IDS) and full traffic-testing products. More analytical capabilities will be embedded into AMD solutions, as customers demand a high level of visibility by combining threat intelligence, Big Data analytics, correlation analysis, and machine learning.

In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the advanced malware detection market in Greater China. Key drivers include the increasing sophistication of advanced malware attacks, which drives the need to identify unknown threats without relying on traditional malware detection tools alone; the increasing need to proactively manage business risks, which drives investment in advanced malware detection technology to prevent large and costly data breaches; the integration of advanced malware detection solutions to a broader security portfolio or to common security control points, which prompts investment in such solutions due to ease of deployment.

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. The vertical segmentation in this study includes sectors, such as government, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the AMD market in Greater China growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Who are the major solution vendors and what is their market share?

What will be the market trends, in terms of AMD solution adoption?

What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

What are the growth opportunities and calls to action for the supply chain?

1. Market Overview

Commonly Used Terms

The Taxonomy of an AMD Solution

Understanding Threats and Solutions

Deployment Model - On-premises Solutions

Deployment Model - Cloud-based Solutions

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Geographical Coverage

2. Forecast and Trends - Total AMD Solutions Market

Assumptions

Greater China Breakdown - Key Findings

Greater China - Market Engineering Measurements

- Market Engineering Measurements Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Transformation in the AMD Industry Ecosystem, 2018

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Integration to Achieve Greater Interoperability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Threat Detection Features to Move Toward Commoditization Through the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3 - AMD to Become Increasingly Service Oriented

3 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling

Availability and Completeness of AMD Solution Offerings

Country/Region Code Legend

FireEye

Huawei

Trend Micro

6. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

7. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

