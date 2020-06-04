Advanced Manufacturing Facility Driving Innovation in High-Performance Electronics Unveiled by Benchmark and Arizona Government Leaders

TEMPE, Ariz., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today held a virtual grand opening of its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix. Benchmark's President and CEO Jeff Benck hosted the live webcast and was joined virtually by several dignitaries including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

"As Arizona begins to safely re-energize our economy, Benchmark's expansion into its new Phoenix facility is positive news," said Governor Ducey. "We are grateful that companies like Benchmark, which relocated its headquarters from Texas to Arizona, continue to bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to our state."

Benchmark's new Phoenix facility produces solutions for high-reliability RF, photonics, and high-speed electronic systems in a wide range of market sectors, including: aerospace and defense, computing, complex industrial, medical, and next-generation telecommunications. Benchmark currently serves several high-profile customers within each of these key industries today at the new site.

"We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of our latest Phoenix facility," said Benck. "Arizona has proven to be an excellent location for Benchmark to grow and thrive. The support we've received from the community, government officals, and our state's great universities have all contributed to our ability to partner with some of the world's largest OEMs to bring their innovations to life."

During the live webcast, Benchmark leaders provided attendees a behind-the scenes virtual tour featuring the facility's groundbreaking capabilities, services, and technology building blocks, including:

RF and high-speed electronics engineering sandbox

Very High Density Interconnect (VDHI) circuit fabrication

Microelectronics assembly

Surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly

System integration

Functional test

Rapid prototyping and volume production

"Our new advanced manufacturing facility offers a completely different approach to innovation and problem solving in high-performance electronics by allowing us to partner with our customers through the entire product development cycle and innovate rapidly with high-reliability products," said Jan Janick, CTO, Benchmark. "We're not only tackling challenges with the communication technology of tomorrow such as 5G, space satellites, munition guidance, and advanced radar systems for the defense sector, but we are also attacking miniaturization solutions for the progressive needs of our industrial and medical customers."

Highlights of the webcast can be viewed here. For more information, please visit www.bench.com or call Benchmark at 623-300-7000.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical technologies, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

