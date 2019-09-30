Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) and Plume® Partner to Bring Smart Home Services Solution to Independent Internet Service Providers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMT, the performance leader among CATV and high-end broadband electronic equipment providers, today announced that it is partnering with Plume to distribute the iconic pod Wi-Fi access points that are a fundamental part of the Palo Alto-based leader's Smart Home Services offering. The partnership helps to bring Plume's premium whole-home Wi-Fi solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in North America and beyond.

Focused primarily on the independent ISP segment, the partnership will leverage AMT's extensive distribution network and know-how to ensure that Plume's powerful cloud-based solution is accessible to every service provider. Plume is revolutionizing the ISP's approach to the smart home through a highly scalable membership-based business model that has been extensively deployed and proven to increase NPS and ARPU while lowering operational costs.

Plume enables ISPs to deliver a personalized whole-home Wi-Fi experience to their subscribers through a Smart Home Services bundle, with intelligent back-end support tools that provide unprecedented network visibility and management. AMT will distribute Plume's extensive line of elegantly designed pods, including the powerful tri-band SuperPod™.

A SuperPod can be used as a router in the home and plugs directly into an ONT, modem or gateway. The SuperPod's ethernet ports intelligently detect whether to go into router or bridge mode making deployment options simple and easy for a technician or customer self-install, and provide access to Plume's Smart Home Services bundle instantaneously. A single SuperPod can be plugged directly into a modem to deliver 1 Gig speeds for fast and reliable internet or multiple SuperPods can be added as needed to provide whole-home coverage.

The pods enable the delivery of Plume's offering:

For the consumer – a comprehensive bundle of Smart Home Services delivered through a monthly membership model:

Plume Adaptive WiFi™ intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes in-home networks to deliver Internet services at peak performance to every device.

intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes in-home networks to deliver Internet services at peak performance to every device. HomePass® empowers the user to flexibly control guest and child access to the Wi-Fi network, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

empowers the user to flexibly control guest and child access to the Wi-Fi network, set up profiles, and pause the internet. AI Security™ detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, and eliminates unwanted ads.

detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, and eliminates unwanted ads. The highly rated Plume app, which will use the ISP's brand, puts consumers in control of all the Smart Home Services.

For the ISP – a full suite of intelligent back-end support tools that enable in-home networks to be managed more effectively:

Tier 1, 2 and 3 support tools that help agents to provide proactive guidance and accurate troubleshooting.

Data-driven dashboards which can be leveraged to make informed business decisions.

API integrations to seamlessly connect with existing OSS and BSS.

"AMT is excited to be partnering with Plume. Plume's superior whole-home Smart Home Services solution, which combines Adaptive WiFi, personalized guest access, parental controls, and AI Security, represents a game changer for our customers," said Ken Mosca, CEO/President, AMT. "Plume is proven to increase ARPU and significantly reduce truck rolls and churn."

"Plume is delighted to partner with AMT and massively expand the distribution of our hardware that underpins the delivery of our Smart Home Services offering," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume. "AMT's extensive footprint will ensure that we can reach every corner of the United States and enable every service provider to place themselves at the center of the smart home with an expanded consumer offering."

AMT (booth #1745) and Plume (booth #1041) are exhibiting at Cable-Tec Expo , 1-3 October in New Orleans. Visitors can meet Plume's experts for live product demonstrations – request an exclusive demo .

About AMT

Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the performance leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers into the US and LATAM markets, AMT targets emerging technology applications in broadband with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. In addition, AMT Services provides expert in-house technical support, including: system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside plant: node segmentation and optimization, retro upgrade, splicing, sweep and noise mitigation, inside plant: rack, stack and wire, DOCSIS 3.1 performance assessment.

AMT's complete portfolio of broadband equipment includes products from Plume, CommScope, Ruckus, Harmonic, Cisco, Nokia, Emcore, Drake, Actiontec, Amino, ATX and Blonder Tongue, to name a few, and is complimented by a sales & engineering team with hundreds of years of combined experience within the CATV, SMATV, IP and TELCO industries. With an unmatched inventory of stocked items, including digital, analog and IP headend electronics, DigiCipher® receivers, RF and fiber transport, digital encoders, ad insertion, line gear, modems, digital QAM and IP set-tops, AMT is uniquely positioned to provide the shortest lead-times for a multitude of the industry's premier brands.

Visit www.amt.com or call 888.293.5856

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Services platform. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables near-instantaneous delivery of services at a massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud. The Plume service is proven to help its customers deliver on the promise of fast and reliable Wi-Fi throughout the home while increasing ARPU, improving NPS, and reducing call-in rates, truck rolls, and subscriber churn.

Plume, Plume Adaptive Wi-Fi, AI Security, HomePass, PowerPod, SuperPod, and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

SOURCE Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT)

