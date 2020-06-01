Advanced Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies: A New Paradigm in Healthcare Monitoring

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearable devices such as smart watch and bands have gained huge acceptance from the healthcare industry as they can continuously track different health parameters and offers valuable insights to the healthcare providers anytime without any need for clinic visits.Even after huge market adoption of wearable devices, patients still complain about the inconvenience and uncomforting issues pertaining to the long period of wearing such devices. High-cost of the wearable devices also restricts its availability for economically stable patients. Researchers and MedTech companies have been trying to come up with innovative non-contact patient monitoring solutions as the answer to current market unmet needs.This research service (RS) presents advanced non-contact technologies for patient monitoring. It thoroughly explains an overview of non-contact patient monitoring technologies, key vital signs for patient monitoring, unmet needs, drivers and challenges, market segmentation, and key developments in this space. Based on the industry research for non-contact patient monitoring technologies, the innovations are segmented based on technology types such as infrared, sound analysis, video analysis, doppler radar, sensor, mobile platform, and ultrasound technologies. The report also enlightens the growth opportunities in the non-contact patient monitoring segment for different indications.

