Advanced Power selects Bechtel to build Cutlass Solar Project

"The Cutlass Solar Project represents the next chapter for our organization as we continue to work to advance a sustainable energy future," said Tom Spang, chief executive officer of Advanced Power. "We are proud to have Bechtel on this journey and to build off existing solar expertise."

The project will be built on a 700-acre site and will employ more than 200 people at its peak. Once the solar farm begins commercial operations, currently scheduled for 2022, it will save 300,000 metrics tons of CO2 emissions.

"Working in support of Advanced Power, millions of homes are now powered by low-carbon alternatives," said Kelvin Sims, general manager, Bechtel Infrastructure Americas. "We are delighted to continue this partnership to build renewable solutions for communities and to meet the energy transition targets of our country."

Bechtel Enterprises partnered with Advanced Power to develop the project. "We are pleased to continue and expand our longstanding development partnership with Advanced Power into renewable energy as we continue to transform and grow our business in clean energy," said Keith Hennessey, President of Bechtel Enterprises.

Cutlass Solar is the fourth project and first renewable energy facility that Bechtel will deliver for Advanced Power. The team is currently constructing the South Field Energy Facility in Ohio and previously completed the Cricket Valley Energy Center and the Carroll County Energy Facility using natural gas, a lower-carbon source of energy to help transition away from coal.

Advanced Power and Bechtel are committed to low-carbon energy as part of the worldwide mission to reduce emissions. With partners like Advanced Power leading the way, our teams can determine new solutions to rising to this critically important challenge.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. Bechtel Enterprises is the development, investment, and financing arm of the Bechtel organization, serving customers in all Bechtel markets. www.bechtel.com

About Advanced Power AG:

Advanced Power is a privately-owned company established in 2000 to develop renewable and low-carbon electric generating projects in Europe and North America. In addition to the Cutlass Solar project, Advanced Power has more than 8,000 MW in development, construction, or operation and, in recent years, has raised more than $5 billion in support of its projects. Majority-owned by its senior management and board, Advanced Power has offices in Boston and London, and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

