Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Size to Grow by USD 9.35 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Deployment Cloud and on premise Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?

The growth of the advanced predictive analytics software market will be driven by the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection. The number of fraudulent cases is rising at a rapid rate, with the advent of big data and a rise in the number of transactions. Predictive analytics helps in detecting and overcoming frauds, which enables companies and individuals to protect their assets.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?

The growing number of acquisitions and partnerships is a trend in the advanced predictive analytics software market. Vendors are investing in advanced and predictive analytics to gain a competitive edge. They are forming strategic partnerships and acquiring other vendors. Partnerships and acquisitions help them gain new clients and access new technologies to expand their product portfolio.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the advanced predictive analytics software market include Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The advanced predictive analytics software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Currently, the market is in the initial growth stage and will grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. As the market offers significant growth opportunities to vendors, the competition will be moderate with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Building Information Modeling Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application Software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: On premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 43: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alteryx Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Alteryx Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 46: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CGI Inc.

Exhibit 47: CGI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: CGI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: CGI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: CGI Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fair Isaac Corp.

Exhibit 51: Fair Isaac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Fair Isaac Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Fair Isaac Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 55: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 60: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 65: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 69: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 71: SAP SE – Key news



Exhibit 72: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 74: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The MathWorks Inc.

Exhibit 77: The MathWorks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The MathWorks Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: The MathWorks Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 80: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio