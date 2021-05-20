Advanced Process Fluid & Monitoring Solutions for Aerospace

On Tuesday May 25th at 11AM, Ron Weigel, Aerospace Business Development Manager, will host the webinar: "Improving Productivity with Advanced Metalworking Fluids and Remote Monitoring in Industry 4.0." This webinar will discuss how Quaker Houghton can assist in overcoming tough challenges of highly engineered aerospace materials by increasing overall productivity and throughput, while improving environmental and safety impact. The webinar will also provide engineering solutions for fluid optimization and remote fluid monitoring and control through QH FLUIDTREND™.

Information on Quaker Houghton's complete range of innovative products for the aerospace industry including metal forming, metal removal and cleaning fluids along with heat treatment products, specialty hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricants and greases can be found here: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/aerospace/

For Quaker Houghton's full offering visit: https://home.quakerhoughton.com

