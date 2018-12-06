Advanced Rejuvenation Therapy Changes Name to bioRestore

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bioRestore (biorestorehealth.com), a health and wellness company, has rebranded to reflect their decision to expand their products and services. After many women requesting bioRestore to expand into women services, bioRestore will now offer products for both men and women, mirroring their desire to maintain an all-inclusive brand image.

These rebranding efforts stem from the company's new focus of empowering both men AND women to feel their best, physically and mentally. Following these extensive rebranding efforts, bioRestore will offer products and services including Male and Female hormone replacement, Weight Loss, and many other Age Management Services.

"Our new name bioRestore simply means to "restore life," which we felt was more consistent with our primary objective: helping clients restore and protect body function through the restoration of specific substances. Our move came at the perfect time as our business is growing and we needed the room to expand our services to both men and women," said Vin Penry, bioRestore's Clinician/Nurse Practitioner.

Low hormone levels can affect your everyday life and ability to maintain relationships, exercise, and overall mood, which is why it is bioRestore's goal to improve customers quality of life by offering extensive treatment services that will manage age and weight concerns. bioRestore understands the difficulty for women to regularly visit an OBGYN, which is why they are now offering ways for women to realistically and efficiently improve their health.

"It can be tough to book an appointment with an OBGYN for regular estrogen visits. Unlike other companies, bioRestore is quick, helpful and can get you on a program that will help you be the best version of yourself again," said Angela Garofalo, bioRestore's Office Manager.

bioRestore is a local provider of age and weight management products. All medications prescribed are done so by a board certified, state licensed prescriber. Their treatments help you reclaim your energy and get a new lease on life. With the help of bioRestore and their trusted staff, you'll finally feel like you again.

Contact:

Coreen Boals

Boals Media

206107@email4pr.com

216.849.0357

SOURCE bioRestore

