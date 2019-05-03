Advanced Structural Insulation: Global Markets to 2023
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Structural Insulation: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key structural insulation technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and market factors and potential, and gives an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major worldwide markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of residential and commercial structural insulation manufacturers, and entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into the structural insulation sector.
Structural insulation technology carries the potential to be game-changing within the industry. The technology is able to support increased energy efficiency, reduced amount of construction material (and therefore reduced cost), and in many cases easier installation, which itself helps to reduce construction labor costs associated with installation of conventional insulation systems. Thanks to increases in R&D and granted associated patents in recent years, new structural insulation technologies are expected to become commercially viable within the next five years. In this report, this research analyzes each major viable structural insulation material and application, determines current market status, examines impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely industry trends and updates. Sales of both new and replacement/retrofit structural insulation systems are considered.
This research analyzes the structural insulation industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies or products. This research also examines key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or throttling the global structural insulation market worldwide.
The Report Includes:
- 68 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for advanced structural insulation
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Segmentation of the market by technology, end-users, application, and region
- Examination of the market dynamics and industry structure, specifically market drivers and opportunities in the global advanced structural insulation market
- Information on current and emerging end-users of advanced insulation, including commercial and residential buildings
- Relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Knauf, Nova Chemicals, Owens Corning, Rockwool and Shelter Enterprises, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions and Concepts
- Structural Insulation: A Brief History
- Structural Insulation Technologies
- Structural Insulated Panels
- Insulated Concrete Forms
- Insulated Concrete Blocks
- Insulating Concrete
- Structural Insulation Materials
- Polystyrenes
- Polyurethanes and Polyisocyanurate
- Other Materials
- Structural Materials
- Benefits Provided, by Structural Insulation
- High Thermal Insulation
- High Structural Rigidity
- Light in Weight
- Installation Is Rapid
- Sound Management
- Disaster Resistance
- Fire Prevention
- Drawbacks of Structural Insulation
- Capital Cost
- Roofing Concerns
- Damage and Repairs
- Building Categories
- Residential: Single Family and Multifamily
- Commercial Buildings
- Commercial-Office
- Commercial-Retail
- Commercial-Education
- Commercial-Healthcare
- Commercial-Hotels and Restaurants
- Commercial-Institutional/Assembly
- Commercial-Warehouses and Distribution Centers
- New Construction or Retrofit
- Market Breakdown Categories Considered in this Study
- Technology Developments and Emerging Technologies
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Structural Insulation
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Polystyrene (EPS or XPS) Insulation
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Polyurethane (PUR or Polyiso) Insulation
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Other Types of Insulation
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Insulated Concrete Forms with Polystyrene (EPS or XPS) Insulation
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Insulated Concrete Forms with Other Insulation
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Insulated Concrete Blocks
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Insulated Concrete
- Global Summary
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Residential Building Applications Including Single Family and Multifamily Residential
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Office Buildings
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Retail Buildings
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Educational Buildings
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Healthcare Buildings
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Hotels and Restaurants
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Institutional and Assembly Buildings
- Global Summary
- Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Warehouse and Storage Buildings
- Global Summary
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Country of Patent Origin
- Key Players
- Materials
- Patent Code Map
- Technology Map
- Patent Detail
Chapter 8 Analysis of Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Structural Insulation Supply Chains
- Industry Organizations
- Key Trends Influencing Markets
- Commercial Building Markets
- Green Buildings
- Education and University Commercial Building Trends
- Housing Market Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Retrofit Market and Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Growth and Population Densification Drives Markets in Developing Nations
- A Note on Sociopolitical Volatility and Trade
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ACME Panel
- Airlite Plastics (Formerly American Polysteel)
- Amvic Building Systems
- Atlas Eps (Atlas Roofing Corp.)
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Blue Ridge Fiberboard
- BNZ Materials
- BRD New Materials
- Buildblock Building Systems Llc
- Byucksan Corp.
- Certainteed (Saint Gobain)
- China Eps
- Dicalite Management Group
- DOW Building Solutions
- Enercept
- EPS Buildings
- Fabcon Precast
- Iconxusa Llc
- Insulfoam
- Insulspan
- Johns Manville
- Knauf
- LS Tech-Homes S.A. (Module Technologies S.A.)
- Moulded Foams
- Murus Co.
- Nova Chemicals
- Nudura
- Owens Corning
- OX Engineered Products
- Premier Building Systems
- Rockwool
- Saint-Gobain
- Shelter Enterprises, Inc.
- Siptec
- Somerset Plastics
- Styrostone Gb Ltd.
- Thermapan
- Thermomass
- Twinwall
- Zhangjiagang Leader New Construction Material Co. Ltd.
- Cited References
Chapter 10 Patent Details
