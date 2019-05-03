DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Structural Insulation: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews key structural insulation technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, applications, and market factors and potential, and gives an overview of relevant incentives and regulations in major worldwide markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of residential and commercial structural insulation manufacturers, and entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into the structural insulation sector.



Structural insulation technology carries the potential to be game-changing within the industry. The technology is able to support increased energy efficiency, reduced amount of construction material (and therefore reduced cost), and in many cases easier installation, which itself helps to reduce construction labor costs associated with installation of conventional insulation systems. Thanks to increases in R&D and granted associated patents in recent years, new structural insulation technologies are expected to become commercially viable within the next five years. In this report, this research analyzes each major viable structural insulation material and application, determines current market status, examines impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely industry trends and updates. Sales of both new and replacement/retrofit structural insulation systems are considered.



This research analyzes the structural insulation industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies or products. This research also examines key market drivers and headwinds and their roles in driving or throttling the global structural insulation market worldwide.



The Report Includes:

68 data tables and 47 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for advanced structural insulation

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Segmentation of the market by technology, end-users, application, and region

Examination of the market dynamics and industry structure, specifically market drivers and opportunities in the global advanced structural insulation market

Information on current and emerging end-users of advanced insulation, including commercial and residential buildings

Relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Knauf, Nova Chemicals, Owens Corning, Rockwool and Shelter Enterprises, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions and Concepts

Structural Insulation: A Brief History

Structural Insulation Technologies

Structural Insulated Panels

Insulated Concrete Forms

Insulated Concrete Blocks

Insulating Concrete

Structural Insulation Materials

Polystyrenes

Polyurethanes and Polyisocyanurate

Other Materials

Structural Materials

Benefits Provided, by Structural Insulation

High Thermal Insulation

High Structural Rigidity

Light in Weight

Installation Is Rapid

Sound Management

Disaster Resistance

Fire Prevention

Drawbacks of Structural Insulation

Capital Cost

Roofing Concerns

Damage and Repairs

Building Categories

Residential: Single Family and Multifamily

Commercial Buildings

Commercial-Office

Commercial-Retail

Commercial-Education

Commercial-Healthcare

Commercial-Hotels and Restaurants

Commercial-Institutional/Assembly

Commercial-Warehouses and Distribution Centers

New Construction or Retrofit

Market Breakdown Categories Considered in this Study

Technology Developments and Emerging Technologies

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Structural Insulation

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Polystyrene (EPS or XPS) Insulation

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Polyurethane (PUR or Polyiso) Insulation

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulated Panels with Other Types of Insulation

Global Summary

Global Market for Insulated Concrete Forms with Polystyrene (EPS or XPS) Insulation

Global Summary

Global Market for Insulated Concrete Forms with Other Insulation

Global Summary

Global Market for Insulated Concrete Blocks

Global Summary

Global Market for Insulated Concrete

Global Summary

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Residential Building Applications Including Single Family and Multifamily Residential

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Office Buildings

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Retail Buildings

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Educational Buildings

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Healthcare Buildings

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Hotels and Restaurants

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Institutional and Assembly Buildings

Global Summary

Global Market for Structural Insulation: Commercial Warehouse and Storage Buildings

Global Summary

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Country of Patent Origin

Key Players

Materials

Patent Code Map

Technology Map

Patent Detail

Chapter 8 Analysis of Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Structural Insulation Supply Chains

Industry Organizations

Key Trends Influencing Markets

Commercial Building Markets

Green Buildings

Education and University Commercial Building Trends

Housing Market Trends

Regulatory Trends

Retrofit Market and Mature Economies

Manufacturing Growth and Population Densification Drives Markets in Developing Nations

A Note on Sociopolitical Volatility and Trade

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ACME Panel

Airlite Plastics (Formerly American Polysteel)

Amvic Building Systems

Atlas Eps (Atlas Roofing Corp.)

BASF Polyurethanes

Blue Ridge Fiberboard

BNZ Materials

BRD New Materials

Buildblock Building Systems Llc

Byucksan Corp.

Certainteed (Saint Gobain)

China Eps

Dicalite Management Group

DOW Building Solutions

Enercept

EPS Buildings

Fabcon Precast

Iconxusa Llc

Insulfoam

Insulspan

Johns Manville

Knauf

LS Tech-Homes S.A. (Module Technologies S.A.)

Moulded Foams

Murus Co.

Nova Chemicals

Nudura

Owens Corning

OX Engineered Products

Premier Building Systems

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain

Shelter Enterprises, Inc.

Siptec

Somerset Plastics

Styrostone Gb Ltd.

Thermapan

Thermomass

Twinwall

Zhangjiagang Leader New Construction Material Co. Ltd.

Cited References

Chapter 10 Patent Details



