Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce the Las Vegas Facility is now certified to the R2 Compliance Standard achieving a near perfect score

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATR, a global leader in sustainable ITAD solutions and Secure Destruction services has successfully achieved R2:2013, ISO:14001 and OHSAS:18001 certifications at their Las Vegas Facility located at 4120 W Windmill LN, Suite 105, which is strategically located near the US 15 and the Highway 160 Interchange.

The recently opened 20,000 sq./ft facility wasn't scheduled to be certified until the end of 2019 but a newly developed ATR Compliance Team or "ACT" accomplished this milestone achievement in just 9 months. ACT worked closely with local teams to rapidly deploy a Standardized Operations Procedure or SOP that's in use at the company's other 8 certified facilities.

"The audit, which was performed by Orion Registrar scored a near perfect score and was noted as having 'highly knowledgeable staff,' 'sustainable practices for warehouse supply reuse' and 'Best in Practice' documentation for the ATR Master Material Flow List," said Christopher Jackson, Corporate Compliance Manager for ATR. "When we learned the Blind Center of Nevada had lost their R2 certification in June we shifted into high gear so companies in the region would have a certified processor available," continued Jackson.

The site will offer certified electronics recycling and asset recovery services in addition to providing backup support for the recently announced state contract in Utah. The new facility is also equipped with portable shredders and remote inventory devices that allow staff to perform a wide range of services at customer locations. Additionally, the newly approved 2019 GSA schedule offers even larger discounts to any Federal Agency or subsidiary seeking certified recycling and Asset Management solutions at discounted prices.

About ATR

ATR is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with Bankruptcies and Private Equity Partnership and Financing models. ATR provides Secure Reverse Logistics & Destruction Programs, Free Online Reporting, Transparent Profit-Sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements and a wide range of Recycling and Asset Management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. Visit ATR online at ATRecycle.com for more information or to chat with their Customer Service team.

