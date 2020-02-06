Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce they have successfully relocated the Hoover location to a larger facility in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATR, the nation's largest IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Life Cycle Management company, based on R2 certified facilities, is on the move and expanding the Southeastern Region just 6 years after the initial grand opening. The new location is located at 103 Shades Creek Circle, Suite D, Birmingham AL, 35211. The new facility is nearly twice the size and includes additional office space, energy efficient lighting and 5 additional loading docks.

"Growing responsibly and in alignment with our customers' needs are a top priority for us at ATR. We're never in a rush to relocate a facility but ongoing fleet expansions and logistics capabilities necessitated the move," said Barbara Ehresman, CEO for ATR.

Thanks to the efforts of husband and COO Kenneth Ehresman and a rock-solid team of regional managers, local associates and the best customers a company could ask for, it was a move ATR was happy to make.

In a recent testimonial a nationwide Telcom customer using the Birmingham facility was quoted as saying,

Without a doubt, this project has been an impressive display of the incredible work force at ATR. We asked ATR to pick up equipment at 25 plus locations scattered from North Georgia to Southern Mississippi and everywhere in between. We asked ATR to pick up the equipment at these locations no less than a week from when a request came into their warehouse. ATR WAS THERE EVERYTIME, ON TIME, WITHOUT EXCEPTION!

If you would like more information on how ATR can improve your company's triple bottom line contact us toll free at 877-781-7779 or chat with us live during regular business hours.

About ATR

ATR is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with bankruptcies and private equity partnership and financing models. ATR provides secure reverse logistics & guaranteed destruction programs, free online reporting, transparent profit-sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements and a wide range of recycling and asset management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. Visit ATR online at ATRecycle.com for more information or to chat with their customer service team.

SOURCE Advanced Technology Recycling

