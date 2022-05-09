Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for a Consecutive Year

PEORIA, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company, the second time in the last two years. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, this prestigious award recognizes outstanding US private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Best Managed Companies

This year's honorees have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. They continue to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"It is with great pride that we find ourselves included in this esteemed list of high-performing private companies for a second year in a row," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "Receiving this honor again is not only a testament to our company culture, but also our commitment to delivering results to our customers. ATS is, and always will be, a people company. We share this award with them," added Owens.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

To view full list of honored companies, click here.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. US designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver improved asset health and productivity to many leading manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

