Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS)'s 2018 Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Karen Prince, Director of N.A. Sales and Distribution; Steve Nolan, VP of Sales & Business Development; Sharon Koss; and Kaveh Azar, President at ATS and given to Dave Doherty, President & COO and David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key.

ATS Presents Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. has been in business for more than 25 years as a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics.

ATS's broad portfolio of high- and ultra-performance heat sinks, liquid cooling solutions, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of ATS products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

