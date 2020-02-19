Advanced Training Course on Supply Chain Management (Dubai, UAE - April 19-23, 2020) - Explore the Stages & Challenges Involved in Both Developing & Delivering an Advanced Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Certificate in Supply Chain Management (ACSCM)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of an advanced Supply Chain requires a sophisticated understanding of several factors, which include how businesses to businesses, businesses to consumers and how businesses to Government interact and influence one another.

Whatever level of Supply Chain your organisation is looking to achieve, the BMTG Advanced Certificate in Supply Chain Management (ACSCM), will provide delegates with the latest cutting edge principles and practices of sophisticated Supply Chains.



Whether it be a wish to take the Supply Chain to the highest end, highest tech level or to make the transition from transactional to strategic, this course, over 5 demanding days, will help you to transform your Supply Chain interactions. Delegates will learn how to analyse & explore the stages and challenges involved in both developing and delivering an advanced Supply Chain.

The following subject areas will be included:

Types of Sophisticated Supply Chain

Making the change from the traditional transactional Supply Chain to the strategic Supply Chain

Managing the Perplexing Principals, Practicalities and Politics of Enhanced Supply Chains

Strategic Stakeholder Management within a Supply setting

Developing and Maintaining Complex Supplier Relationships

Project Management Techniques for Advanced Supply Chains

Management of Evolving and Strategic Supply Chain

Delegates will gain a deeper understanding of how to develop and deliver commercial improvements across the Supply Chain.



By the end of the sessions delegates should be able to:

Identify the core drivers of Supply Chain Management

Discuss the importance of Quality within the delivery of customer expectations in the Supply Chain

Evaluate the core elements of lead-time

Assess the Total Cost of Ownership of activities within the Supply Chain

Define and identify value-added across the Supply Chain

Identify and link the various Supply Chain elements

Describe the different types of Supply Chain and deploy the most relevant one for their organisation

Understand how the internal and external factors influence concepts such as efficiency

Recognise the influence of culture, values and power within the organisation

Explain the interaction and relationship between procurement and Supply Chain Management

Describe the methods of evaluating Suppliers both prior to engagement and during a contract

Discuss the concept of a market, the various competitive states and the way a market operates

Recommend possible evaluation methods, targets and KPIs within Supply Chain Management

Explain both the incoming and out-going Logistics elements

Describe the concept of international logistics and explain the core elements of payments and customs

Evaluate the risks associated with international and national transit options

Explain the payment options within international Supply Chain Relationships

Assess and manage Supply Chain Risk developing strategies and remediation solutions

Map the Supply Chain and identify any single points of failure to improve the Supply Chain resilience

Develop a business continuity plan to ensure Supply Chain performance is maintained

Evaluate and select strategies for Supply Chain management

Analyse data collected across the Supply Chain to improve Quality, Lead-time and Cost

Develop Continuous Improvement philosophies within the Supply Chain elements

Recognise the importance of relationships to the effective attainment of Supply Chain objectives

Identify, understand and manage issues involved in the implementation of strategic plans

