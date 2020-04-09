Advanced Treatment Planning System RayStation Chosen for Leading Cancer Clinics in the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) shares news that its advanced planning system for radiation therapy treatment will be adopted by Haaglanden Medical Center, Leiden University Medical Center and Haga Hospital. Following a joint request for tenders and a wide variety of tests, the evaluation committee found RayStation® to be the best-value system available.

Haaglanden Medical Center, Leiden University Medical Center and Haga Hospital in the Netherlands issued a joint request in 2019 for a tender for the purchase and corresponding services of a treatment planning system. RayStation was found to be the most advanced and the best value for money among the available options. The agreement includes RayStation user licenses, as well as testing and validation of the software installation in accordance with the specifications of each hospital.

Ir. Naomi Nathan, MBA, cluster oncology manager at Haaglanden Medical Center, says: "Today, more than ever, we need to work together to ensure that the best possible radiation therapy is available for all patients in the Leiden-The Hague region. By joining our resources, we can ensure the availability now and in the future."

Prof. Dr. Coen Rasch, professor of radiotherapy at Leiden University Medical Center, says: "With the joint approach in the Leiden-The Hague region, a new era emerges for rapid implementation of beyond state-of-the-art radiation techniques in electron, photon and proton treatment planning. We are looking forward to fruitful cooperation with RaySearch."

Dr. F. M. Gescher, radiation oncologist at Haga Hospital, says: "Our department of radiation oncology is committed to delivering the best possible patient care and our dedicated team needs the latest advanced technologies to support our work. I look forward to seeing RayStation in use at Haga Hospital for preparing treatment plans for cancer patients and further improving collaboration in our region."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO at RaySearch, says: "It is rewarding to see continued adoption of our software in the Netherlands. Haaglanden Medical Center, Leiden University Medical Center and Haga Hospital are examples of institutions demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to improving cancer treatment. We are happy to support the important work of these facilities and look forward to collaborating further in the future."

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories