Advanced Ultrasound Electronics Rebrands as Advanced Ultrasound Systems with the Launch of a New Website

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally formed in 2001 as an OEM repair provider and dealer-dealer business for Ultrasound Systems, Advanced Ultrasound Electronics has rebranded as Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS) to better reflect their emphasis on complete care and serve the needs of clinics and healthcare facilities nationwide. By providing white-glove service on all service repairs down to a component level and retail system sales, AUS not only understands clinical needs but can easily adapt to the needs of ultrasound customers to provide a plug-and-play reliable experience.

Since the beginning, Advanced Ultrasound Systems has defined the standard of how ultrasound repairs should be completed. Through on-site, virtual or remote applications, clinics and healthcare facilities can maintain their ultrasound systems with the support of field service engineers. As an ISO 13485 certified organization, Advanced Ultrasound Systems adheres to strict quality standards for medical device companies and has worked to implement processes and documented requirements necessary to achieve customer satisfaction. To further achieve this goal, all parts are covered through our warranty program.