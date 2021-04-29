Advanced Vein Therapy Extends Royal's Self-Service Patient Experience to Clinic

BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Vein Therapy (AVT), a vein clinic owned and operated by Gem State Radiology, is driving efficiency and elevating patient care with the implementation of Royal's Patient Experience, a suite of self-service workflows and payments solutions which includes Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal®, and RoyalPay®. Royal's Patient Experience solution creates a seamless and efficient experience for patients and minimizes community health risk by enabling AVT patients to complete registration paperwork, confirm their appointment via automated alerts and make payments all from their personal devices and in the comfort of their own home. Upon arrival at the clinic, patients utilize AVT's smart tablets to check-in for their appointment and interact with staff. After their visit, patients have access to their results in a portal that provides access to their imaging history across all vein clinic and associated outpatient imaging facilities, creating an unparalleled unification in patient-driven healthcare.

According to Michele Atwood, clinic manager at Advanced Vein Therapy, "having the ability to verify insurance eligibility before patient appointments and provide estimates has been extremely helpful. This allows patients to arrive prepared with the ability to pay their copays and deductibles at their appointment time. Additionally, patients currently under treatment have multiple appointments, so the ability to email and text confirmation of their upcoming appointments is a feature that many of our patients appreciate."

"Simplicity of care is a critical factor to achieving high quality outcomes, and so when our customer wanted to provide self-service care to its imaging patients across two marketing brands, we stepped in to ensure that our one experience philosophy extended itself to support the customer's needs. A patient can be seen at the vein clinic facility and the outpatient imaging facility on the same day if necessary while maintaining a unified and seamless digital relationship with each facility. In partnership with Advanced Vein Therapy and Intermountain Medical Imaging, we have streamlined patient access and simplified the complexities of the healthcare systems," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal.

About Advanced Vein Therapy/Gem State Radiology, Boise, ID

Advanced Vein Therapy (AVT) has been serving patients for over 12 years. With over 35 years of serving Treasure Valley hospitals and outpatient imaging centers, like Intermountain Medical Imaging, Gem State Radiology and their team of specialists have extensive experience with medical imaging and performing procedures utilizing image guidance, having done thousands of vascular procedures throughout their careers.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on the patient, provider, and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

