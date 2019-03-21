Advanced VICIS Youth Helmets Adopted by South County Trojans Elite Football Rated Safest in the World by New Virginia Tech Study

Virginia Tech released its inaugural youth football helmet safety ratings on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Rated as the safest helmet was the VICIS ZERO1 YOUTH helmet, which received the best score ever achieved for a football helmet since the university began independent testing of helmets in 2011. The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab measured the risk of concussion associated with 17 different youth football helmets, and VICIS earned their highest five-star rating, significantly outperforming all other manufacturers tested. Visit lab's webpage for more information.

"The traditional 'shrink it' approach to youth helmet design is not sufficient to protect young athletes," said Dr. Sam Browd, VICIS's chief medical officer, in a press release. "This top ranking reinforces our commitment to harvest the latest insights from medical research and technology to give players, parents, and coaches the best protection possible."

The varsity version of the VICIS ZERO1 that the larger South County Trojans players will be outfitted with also received Virginia Tech's top ranking in 2018. That helmet also ranked as the safest helmet option according to NFL/NFLPA laboratory tests conducted in both 2017 and 2018.

Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder said in a press release, "We are excited about our new partnership with the South County Trojans Elite Youth Football chapter, whose commitment to protection is setting the safety standard in youth football in Southern California, if not the nation."

South County Trojans Youth Football will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during our second "Evaluation & Training Camp" on Saturday, March 30th at Mission Viejo High School in the late afternoon/early evening. Specific details to follow shortly. Those interested in participating in the second Evaluation Camp and/or receiving more information, may visit https://becomeatrojan.sportngin.com/register/who/625788141 and enter their contact information.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including current and previous Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including, VICIS, Schutt Sports, and Pro Gear. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Harnessing innovative technologies and insights from the latest medical research, the company designs and develops headgear that improves protection and performance for athletes of all ages. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing, and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. The company's recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

