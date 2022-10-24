Advancements in miRNA Report 2022: Companion Diagnostics for Precision Medicine Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in miRNA: Technology Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accelerated research around RNA-based therapeutics and diagnostics, accompanied by technology advancements in sequencing the human genome, has resulted in a better understanding of the role of miRNA in biological pathways, enhancing its potential in both therapeutics and diagnostics. The successful clinical validation of miRNA diagnostic tests has created several opportunities for miRNA diagnostic companies. The role of miRNAs as circulating biomarkers makes it possible to perform diagnostics from body fluids. The potential of miRNA biomarkers in identifying diseases like thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer is being explored.

miRNA diagnostics is expected to grow further and become prominent in point-of-care diagnostics. The development of miRNA therapeutics has had its challenges with respect to stability and delivery issues. However, newer approaches in the development of antagomiRs (miRNA inhibiting drugs) and agomiRs (miRNA replacement therapy) have shown promising results. miRNA companies have witnessed a highly competitive ecosystem and have been acquired by several larger pharma and diagnostics companies upon their entry into the clinical trial stage.

This study focuses on the developments in miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics. It identifies the factors driving interest in miRNA research as well as those affecting the commercialization of miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics. The report also discusses the emerging opportunities for miRNA technology companies and highlights investment prospects for industry participants and stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on miRNA Technology Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Micro Ribonucleic Acid (miRNA) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Introduction

Emerging Trends in miRNA Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Increasing Research in miRNA Therapeutics and Diagnostics

miRNA Drugs Experiencing Rapid Strides in Clinical Development

Enablers Accelerating miRNA Research and Commercial Development

Introduction to miRNA Therapeutics

miRNA Therapeutics to Address Complex Diseases

Evolving Approaches in Developing Antagomirs and miRNA Mimics

Structural Modifications to Increase miRNA Stability

4. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Application

Application of miRNAs in Diseases

Oncology

Respiratory Diseases

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Diseases

miRNA Therapeutics in Development by Companies

Increasing miRNA Research Activities in Academia

5. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Delivery and Stability

Challenges in miRNA Therapeutics

Important miRNA Therapeutics Delivery Systems

Comparison of miRNA Delivery Systems

Developing Newer Delivery Systems

Future Prospects of miRNA Therapeutics

6. Assessment of miRNA Diagnostics Landscape: Introduction

Introduction to miRNA Diagnostics

Benefits of miRNA Diagnostics

Opportunities for Using miRNA in Diagnostics

Emerging Developments in miRNA Diagnostics

7. Assessment of miRNA Diagnostics Landscape: Application

Oncology

Neurological Diseases

Cardiovascular and Other Diseases

8. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics & Diagnostics: Funding Landscape

M&A miRNA Therapeutics

M&A miRNA Diagnostics

Funding Landscape of miRNA companies

miRNA - Important Takeaways

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Targeted Delivery Systems to Reduce Off-target Effects and Toxicity

Growth Opportunity 2: Development of POC Diagnostics to Detect Circulating Biomarkers Across Diseases

Growth Opportunity 3: Companion Diagnostics for Precision Medicine

10. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Funding Landscape for miRNA Therapeutics

Funding Landscape for miRNA Diagnostics

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

Legal Disclaimer

