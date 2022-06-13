Advances for India as foundational CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing patent granted

Michael Arciero, Vice-President of Intellectual Property and Commercial Development, ERS Genomics, said: " This is a strong statement for India. The importance of biotechnology to India has been evident as far back as 1986 when the Government, led by the late Rajhiv Gandhi, created a separate Department for Biotechnology. Technological advances have long been a national priority, and this is globally recognized with India among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide. This patent underlines India's focus and ambition for the life science sector."

ERS CEO, Eric Rhodes, added, "At ERS, our goal is to make our technology as broadly available as possible. We want no borders or limits on global innovation and advancement. We are keen to see what developments our patents in India will lead to. India has a skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and policy support. There is huge potential for projects using CRISPR/Cas9 to vastly change day to day life in India. From health to environment to agriculture to bioenergy, the use of gene editing can now be part of the planning to tackle previously seemingly insurmountable challenges.''

Dr. Charpentier and ERS hold patents to this technology in over 90 countries worldwide.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com

