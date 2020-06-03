Advances in COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent articles in Experimental Biology and Medicine highlight new advances in COVID-19 biology and treatment. In an effort to provide the scientific community with important information on COVID-19, at the rapid pace required to protect our global health care workers and bring useful therapies to end the pandemic, manuscripts are being handled at an accelerated rate. To accomplish this our EBM Editor-in-Chief is handling all COVID-19 manuscripts to make sure they receive a thorough but accelerated review. The Publisher of EBM, SAGE, is making sure that accepted COVID-19 manuscripts are processed rapidly, immediately available via On-line First, and are open access.

Experimental Biology and Medicine

EBM has thus far accepted three Minireviews on Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 genome structure, clinical trials, and outstanding issues; how the immune response is linked to COVID-19 disease severity; and the impact of COVID-19 on the practice of dentistry. We have published an important commentary by a group of EBM Global and Associate Editors on the Precision Epidemiology that must be initiated globally to end this pandemic. We have also published an original article dealing with the decontamination and reuse of personal protective equipment being used by our front-line healthcare workers.

The Corresponding Authors of these five articles had the following comments on the importance of their contribution. Dr. Sulev Koks of The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science at Murdoch University (Australia) said, "Our Commentary on 'COVID-19: Time for precision epidemiology (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220919349)' provides a short overview on the main reasons why COVID-19 went out of control and what we have to do on a global scale to stop this pandemic. The solution is based on global, massive and repeated testing to identify infected persons that would eventually give the precise scale of the viral spread, hence the term 'precision epidemiology'."

Dr. Pier Carmine Passarelli in the Department of Head and Neck and Sensory Organs at Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS in Rome (Italy), speaking of his article 'The impact of the COVID-19 infection in dentistry (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220928905)', said "Dentists are highly exposed to the risks of contracting COVID- 19, due to their direct exposure to saliva and its aerosol. This paper provides suggestions on how to accordingly change dental practice prevention."

Dr. Prakash Gagaradan in the Department of Nuclear Medicine and BK21 Plus KNU Biomedical Convergence Program in the Department of Biomedical Science at Kyungpook National University in Daegu (Republic of Korea) said , "Our article: 'Novel 2019 coronavirus: Genome structure, clinical trials, and outstanding questions (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220920540)' provides an overview of the global pandemic, spreads awareness by bursting myths around COVID-19, discusses current efforts to develop treatments as well as ongoing clinical trials and addresses challenges in the process of vaccine/antiviral development."

Dr. Douglas J. Perkins in the Department of Internal Medicine and Center for Global Health at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center in Albuquerque, NM (USA), discussing his article entitled 'COVID-19 Global Pandemic Planning: Decontamination and Reuse Processes for N95 Respirators (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220925768)', said, "The manuscript provides a detailed framework that other institutions can adapt for the safe collection, storage, and reprocessing of N95 respirators using vaporized hydrogen peroxide It is our sincere hope that reprocessing of PPE offers a much-needed solution to keep our front-line healthcare personnel safe during the current supply shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Andrea Doria in the Rheumatology Unit/Department of Medicine at the University of Padova in Padova (Italy) said, "Our Minireview entitled 'The Amount of Cytokine- Release Defines Different Shades of SARS-CoV2 Infection (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1535370220928964)' discusses that three clinical-immunological phenotypes of COVID-19 can be delineated according to the amount of cytokines released during SARS-CoV2 infection. The management of COVID-19 should be tailored to the single individual patient based on the clinical-immunological phenotypes and the timing of infection."

Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said, "I am extremely pleased with the high quality of all of the articles on this important topic and thank all of the authors. Experimental Biology and Medicine is a journal at the crossroads of Biomedical Research and the practice of Medicine, which makes it an ideal platform for the rapid publication of COVID-19 research that is of immediate use to clinicians."

Experimental Biology and Medicine is a global journal dedicated to the publication of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. The journal was first established in 1903. Experimental Biology and Medicine is the journal of the Society of Experimental Biology and Medicine. To learn about the benefits of society membership, visit www.sebm.org. For anyone interested in publishing in the journal, please visit http://ebm.sagepub.com.

