Advances in Lung Cancer Treatment Drops U.S. Cancer Deaths

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's report concerning improvements in cancer mortality is welcomed news. The recently released Cancer Statistics 2020 report shows that the decline in lung cancer deaths is driving the decrease in mortality rates for cancer overall. This is a tremendous development for anyone who is at-risk or managing a cancer diagnosis.

"This report validates what we have been advocating for many years. Lung cancer is a disease that has needed a better coordinated plan of action linking prevention to early detection to better treatment options and survivorship care. This comprehensive strategy is what will - and is - saving lives for our community," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. "GO 2 Foundation is proud to continue to help bring responsible screening and personalized treatment into community settings across the country."

GO 2 Foundation's focus on a coordinated plan of action linking prevention to early detection and targeted treatment options is helping save lives across the country. GO 2 Foundation brings this screening and personalized treatment into community settings across the country through its Centers of Excellence program in more than 700 medical centers in the U.S.

The Centers of Excellence take a coordinated approach to lung cancer treatment including responsible screening, tumor genetic testing that allows for more targeted treatments and personalized clinical trial and treatment navigation.

"We are pleased to see the gains that GO 2 Foundation has been working toward through its coordinated, patient-centered approach to lung cancer detection and treatment, reducing of lung cancer deaths in the U.S.," said Dr. Geoffrey Oxnard, M.D. president of the GO 2 Foundation's Scientific Leadership Board and associate professor of Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. "GO 2 Foundation's focus on implementing responsible screening and care in communities and identifying genetic changes in lung cancer are leading the way to more targeted treatments and better patient outcomes as evidenced in recent cancer statistic reports."

In addition, GO 2 Foundation also provides personalized clinical trial and treatment navigation for those diagnosed – and educational information about screening and where to be screened responsibly for the millions at risk.

Healthcare providers interested in joining GO 2 Foundation's Centers of Excellence network should contact us at info@go2foundation.org. Anyone with questions about risk and screening or questions about treatment should contact our helpline services (800-298-2436 or support@go2foundation.org).

About GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (formerly the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation and Lung Cancer Alliance), transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

