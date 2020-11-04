Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery Recycling Market Buoyant, Market to Clock CAGR of ~10% during 2019 - 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling and disposal of spent batteries are key concern for economies in the light of reducing environmental impact of battery industry as well as the mining of key minerals used in the battery making. They have framed numerous regulations, and stakeholders in the value chain are leaning on complying with those. This has spurred opening of new recycling plants and, more importantly, has fueled constant technological advances in older plants.

The automotive industry is a prominent generator of demand for battery recycling.

TMR analysts contend that rising use of lithium-ion batteries will consistently generate revenues in the battery recycling market. They further assert that it is imperative that stakeholders and governments should make concerted efforts to raise awareness about the importance of battery recycling and frame policies accordingly.

Asia Pacific and Europe will see rapid growth of recycling plants and spurt in number of e-waste management companies, which will help the battery recycling market to expand at CAGR of ~10% during 2019 – 2027. The forecast valuation by the end of the period is ~US$8 Bn.

Key Findings of Battery Recycling Market Report

The global valuation of the battery recycling market was pegged at US$ 3.45 Bn in 2018

in 2018 Of the various types of battery chemistry, lead acid battery accounted for the leading share

Based on spent battery source, the automotive industry accounted for the major market share in 2018

Of the various end uses, extraction of materials held a promising share in the battery recycling market in 2018

Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share in the global battery recycling market

accounted for the leading share in the global battery recycling market The Asia Pacific market is expected to garner at rapid growth rate during 2019 – 2027

market is expected to garner at rapid growth rate during 2019 – 2027 Europe expected to be a remarkably attractive market

Battery Recycling Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Strides being made by e-waste recycling for disposed electronics is a key driver for massive demand in the battery recycling market. Rise in disposal of consumer electronics from around the world is boosting the growth

The battery recycling market has witnessed steady impetus on the back of the rapid pace of commercialization of electric vehicles and electrification of transport. Disposal of lead-acid and secondary batteries is likely to get thrust on the back of this trend.

Regulations pertaining to the disposal of waste battery materials by policy makers in several countries are a key underpinning to the expansion of the battery recycling market.

Growing investments by battery mineral miners has strengthened the value chain in the battery recycling market.

Numerous markets in key lucrative regions are supporting and promoting the battery recycling. To this end, stakeholders are leaning on creating awareness about the environmental benefits of battery recycling.

Change in regulations has also stimulated recycling plants to upgrade the existing technologies, thereby unlocking new prospects in the market.

Proliferating number of e-waste management companies is boosting the prospects in the battery recycling market.

Battery Recycling Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific has been a key generator of opportunities to stakeholders in the battery recycling market. The rapidly expanding regional market has witnessed a massive momentum on the back of stringent implementation of environmental regulations pertaining to battery making and disposal. The opportunities in the regional market has also thrived on the back of large number of battery recycling facilities in India, China, and Singapore. These countries are prominent manufacturers as well as consumer of consumer electronics, which has spurred the opportunities. Steady rise in retired lithium-ion batteries has catapulted the need for increasing the battery-recycling rate.

Key Impediments to Battery Recycling Market Stakeholders

One of the consistent challenges faced by stakeholders in the battery recycling market is the lack of sufficient awareness about the battery recycling infrastructure. Particularly among end users, the awareness is low. A large part of battery recycling is done at industrial and commercial level, without the active participation of other end users. Also, the market in some regions suffers from the widespread adoption of advanced recycling technologies.

Nevertheless, all the stakeholders including policy makers in various countries are expected to ramp up their efforts to boost the battery recycling rate.

The Battery Recycling Market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-Cadmium

Others (Alkaline, NiMH, and Lithium Primary Batteries)

Battery Recycling Market, by Spent Battery Source

Automotive

Electronic Appliances

Others (including Industrial Sources)

Battery Recycling Market, by End Use

Extraction of Materials

Disposal

Repackaging, Reuse, and Second Life

Battery Recycling Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

