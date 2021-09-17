Advancing Diversity Week: Media & Advertising Industry Leaders Focus on Multicultural + Meaning on Day Three: September 22

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --





WHAT: You are invited to attend the inaugural Advancing Diversity Week, a multi-day gathering bringing together the media, advertising, marketing, and entertainment community in a shared commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. It is curated to surface unapologetic conversations in service to truth, meaning and a new way forward for our industry.





Advancing Diversity Week's series of keynote addresses and provocative panel discussions hosted by MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Female Quotient (The FQ) features: D-E-I + Belonging! on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaning on Wednesday, September 22. For complete agenda of 80 plus Advancing Diversity Week speakers, go to https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.





On Thursday, September 23 from noon to 2:00pm EDT, Advertising & Media Gen Z Town Hall brings together the 4th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and those in the early stages of their career in conversation about the future of the workplace: register here to secure your place via Zoom.



WHEN: Multicultural + Meaning Day Three Theme

Wednesday, September 22 11:00AM to 3:00PM (all times Eastern)



WHO: 11:00-11:05AM Opening Remarks and Summation

Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org; Erika Sanchez, FQ Correspondent





11:05-11:35AM Marketing Through a Diverse and Inclusive Lens

Joe Anthony, Chief Hero, Hero Collective; Derek Walker, Founder, brown & browner; Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide; Christina Carey Dunleavy, VP, Commercial Operations Disney CreativeWorks and Multicultural Inclusive Solutions, The Walt Disney Company; Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP





11:35-12:05PM Media as a Force for Good and a Force for Growth

Jennifer Ferguson, Chief Communications Officer, dentsu Americas; Antonious Porch, Chief Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer, SoundCloud; Benjamin Blank, CEO Uproxx/Warner Music; Sherman Kizart, Owner, Kizart Media Partners





12:05-12:15PM Media & Advertising Gen Z Town Hall (Preview + Update)

Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org; Ronda Carnegie, Chief Innovation Officer, The Female Quotient; Kelly Kozakevich, Host, #AskGenZ





12:15-12:45PM WARNERMEDIA PRESENTS: Engaging the Next Generation of Sports Fans

Taylor Rooks, Host, Bleacher Report; Tina Shah, EVP and General Manager, Turner Sports





12:45-1:15PM Organizations Driving Change for the Better

Kate Byrne, CEO, KatapultX and Editor, WomenAdvancing.org; Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient; Cid Wilson, President and CEO, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR); Jenn Renoe, Associate Media Director, Publicis Health Media; Jennifer Giddens, Head of Marketing, OWN Oprah Winfrey Network; Darra Gordon, COO, GLAAD





1:15-1:55PM Gender Rebalancing: How Companies are Reversing the Covid Setback

Ronda Carnegie, Chief Innovation Officer, The Female Quotient; Eve Rodsky, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Fair Play; Grace Meng, Congresswoman, 6th District Queens New York





1:45-2:15PM How Gaming and eSports Influence Cultural Acceptance and Inclusion

Cary Tilds, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, Frameplay; Joanie Kraut, CEO, Women in Games International; Cristina Ackas, VP, Inclusive Diversity, Octagon Sports & Entertainment Network; Joe Barnes, Director, Bud Light Sports Marketing, Anheuser-Busch; Justin Paura, Host, View from the Grandstand podcast, MediaVillage





2:15-2:45PM #AskGenZ: What Inspires Them and What Needs to Change in the Media Industry

Kelly Kozakevich, Host, #AskGenZ, MediaVillage; Xavier Conaway-Washington, Negotiator, National Video Investment, Zenith; Alondra Carmona, Relationship Coordinator, MediaVillage; Abigail Bazile, Account Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Urban One; Connor Laurent, Analyst, Global Consumer Banking, Citi; Carmen Machalek, Sales Service Representative, A+E Networks; Sammy Yates, Director, Branded Content & Marketing, The CW Network





2:45-3:00PM Closing Remarks

Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org

The Advancing Diversity Week programs, which will be livestreamed on MediaVillage.com, are underwritten by:

CATALYST PARTNER: The CW, Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia

LEADERSHIP: A+E Networks, Crown Media, Discovery, Moody's, NPR, Verizon, Vevo

SUPPORTING: Comcast Advertising, DPAA, GroupM, Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), MediaLink, NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, Teads, Univision

MEDIA PARTNER: Bold Culture, Forbes, The FQ, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK

Advancing Diversity Week sponsor revenues support the Advancing Diversity Education Fund. Beneficiaries include Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications, Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, The FQ, American Advertising Federation, 4A's Foundation, American Educational Foundation, Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, JAR, TD Foundation, and Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief Fund.

For press inquiries, contact Diane Stefani ([email protected]). Follow @AdvDiversity @MediaVillageCom @JackMyersBiz @FemaleQuotient; #ADH2021 #AdvDiversityWeek

