Advancing Diversity Week: More than 80 Media & Ad Community Leaders Focus on Advancing Diverse Talent Retention September 20-23

WHAT: You are invited to attend the inaugural Advancing Diversity Week, a multi-day gathering bringing together the media, advertising, marketing and entertainment community in a shared commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. It is curated to surface unapologetic conversations in service to truth, meaning and a new way forward for our industry.





Advancing Diversity Week's series of keynote addresses and provocative panel discussions hosted by MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Female Quotient (The FQ) features: D-E-I + Belonging! on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaning on Wednesday, September 22. For complete agenda of 80 plus Advancing Diversity Week speakers, go to https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.





On Thursday, September 23 from noon to 2:00pm EDT, Advertising & Media Gen Z Town Hall brings together the 4th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and those in the early stages of their career in conversation about the future of the workplace: register here to secure your place via Zoom.





WHEN: Belonging + Retention Day Two Theme

Tuesday, September 21 11:00AM to 3:00PM (all times Eastern)





WHO: 11:00-11:05AM Opening Remarks

Phil McKenzie, Executive Director, AdvancingDiversity.org; Erika Sanchez, Experience Team, The Female Quotient







11:05-11:15AM Advancing Media & Advertising Community Engagement with HBCUs

David Marshall, Professor and Chair, Strategic Communication, Morgan State University; Phil McKenzie, Executive Director, AdvancingDiversity.org







11:15-11:45AM Spotlight on Leaders Effectively Using their Influence to Champion Inclusivity

Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient; Aline Santos, Chief Brand Officer and Chief Equity Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Unilever; Domonique Worship, VP, Diversity & Inclusion, NBA; Chinwe Esimai, Managing Director, Chief Anti-Bribery & Corruption Officer, Citigroup Inc.; Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable







11:45-12:15PM Belonging and the Employee Experience

Sade Muhammad, VP, Representation and Inclusion, Forbes; Whitney Maddox, Inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager, NPR; Chequan Lewis, Chief Equity Officer, Pizza Hut U.S.; Tsedale M. Melaku, Sociologist and Author, You Don't Look Like a Lawyer; Mary Watson, VP, Culture and People Experience, Mediabrands Worldwide; DK Bartley, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Moody's Corporation







12:15-12:25PM Fostering Support Systems for Veterans and Military Families

Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org; Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor, Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, Syracuse University







12:25-12:55PM Career Opportunities in Media and Advertising

Mizell Stewart, VP, News Performance, Talent & Partnerships, Gannett, USA TODAY NETWORK; Brian Vaught, EVP, Diversity, Equity, and Belonging, Publicis Media; Ci Ci Holloway, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Intersection; LaToya Johnson, Director, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, Gannett, USA TODAY NETWORK; Michele Laven, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, iHeartMedia; Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Creative Spirit US







12:55-1:25PM Shattering the Rules to Embrace Diversity

Jacqueline Cutler, Columnist, Behind the Scenes in Hollywood, MediaVillage; Nikki Love, VP, Development & Production, ALLBLK, AMC Networks; Lorna Osunsanmi, Producer, Writer, CW's All-American; Valerie Graves, Author, Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be, Public Speaker and Creative Consultant; Belinda Smith, CEO Americas, m/SIX; Brian Owens, SVP, Commerce Strategy, VMLY&R COMMERCE







1:25-1:55PM Does Media Drive Culture or Does Culture Drive Media?

Juan Ayala, Columnist and Podcast Host, MediaVillage; Ramtin Arablouei, host of NPR's Throughline podcast; Manni L. Perez, Actress; Cassandra James, Actress, General Hospital; Joon Lee, Staff Writer, ESPN Inc.; Gabriela Bañuelos (0hgaby), Content Creator, Host, Actor, Univision Creator Network







1:55-2:05PM Industry Perspectives: A Conversation with Disney's Rita Ferro

Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org; Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company







2:05-2:45PM The New Generation of Influential Leaders in Content Share their Vision

Jacqueline Cutler, Columnist, Behind the Scenes in Hollywood, MediaVillage;

Toni Judkins, SVP, Programming and Development, Mahogany, Crown Media Family Network; Sapna Vyas, Sr. Director, Original Movies, Lifetime; Dana Theodoratos, SVP Talent and Casting, The CW; Tim McNeal, SVP, Creative Talent and Inclusion, Disney Television Studios







2:45-2:55PM HBCU Career MeetUp Bus Tour

Phil McKenzie, Executive Director, AdvancingDiversity.org; Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, American Advertising Federation (AAF)







2:55-3:00PM Closing Remarks

Phil McKenzie, Executive Director, AdvancingDiversity.org

The Advancing Diversity Week programs, which will be livestreamed at MediaVillage.com, are underwritten by:

CATALYST PARTNER: The CW, Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia

LEADERSHIP: A+E Networks, Crown Media, Discovery, Moody's, NPR, Verizon, Vevo

SUPPORTING: Comcast Advertising, DPAA, GroupM, Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), MediaLink, NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, Teads, Univision

MEDIA PARTNER: Bold Culture, Forbes, The FQ, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK

Advancing Diversity Week sponsor revenues support the Advancing Diversity Education Fund. Beneficiaries include Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications, Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, The FQ, American Advertising Federation, 4A's Foundation, American Educational Foundation, Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, JAR, TD Foundation, and Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief Fund.

