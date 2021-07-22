Advancing Equity in the Home Valuation Process
Virtual Event on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM EST
Jul 22, 2021, 08:46 ET
WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2021, HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host an event focused on how racial bias in the home valuation process contributes to racial wealth disparities in the United States. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will discuss President Biden's recent charge to HUD to lead the interagency task force on appraisals, an initiative HUD now calls PAVE – Property Assessment Valuation Equity. A panel of experts will reflect on home appraisal bias and the related but distinct systematic devaluation of homes in minority neighborhoods, delving into topics including the potential for automated valuation models to help identify appraisal bias. Please join our diverse group of experts from research, industry, and government for this PD&R Quarterly Update.
Opening Remarks
- Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
PAVE Interagency Task Force Overview
- Melody Taylor, PAVE Executive Director; Regional Director, HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity
Keynote Speaker
- Lisa Rice, President and CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance
Discussion: How Racial Bias in the Home Valuation Process Contributes to Racial Wealth Disparities in the United States
- Alanna McCargo, Senior Advisor, Housing Finance, Office of the HUD Secretary – Moderator
- Svenja Gudell, Chief Economist, Zillow Group
- Noerena Limón, Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Industry Relations, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals
- Michael Neal, Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute
- Andre M. Perry, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program
Update on U.S. Housing Market Conditions
- Kevin Kane, Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division
