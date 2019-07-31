Advancing Eyecare Announces Acquisition of Ophthalmic Instruments & Consulting Company

NORFOLK, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Eyecare, a leading U.S. distributor of ophthalmic instruments and high-tech instrumentation to ophthalmologists and optometrists, today announced the acquisition of Ophthalmic Instruments & Consulting Company (OIC), the leading expert and supplier of classical and diagnostic equipment in the Pacific Northwest.

Brad Staley, Chief Executive Officer of Advancing Eyecare, said, "April and Paul have built an established and highly respected firm with a very attractive business in a dynamic and growing market. This acquisition greatly expands our ability to serve eyecare professionals in an important region and further strengthens our ability to deliver the current and future services and instrumentation clients require. OIC's customers and employees will benefit as a key part of the Advancing Eyecare platform."

Advancing Eyecare was formed in 2019 by Atlantic Street Capital in partnership with Lombart Instrument and Marco Ophthalmic. The group is comprised of a powerful alliance of leading ophthalmic instrument providers in North America, including Lombart Instrument, INNOVA Medical Ophthalmics, Enhanced Medical Services, and Marco Ophthalmic.

OIC was co-founded by April Schatz and Paul VanderWel. Ms. Schatz, said, "We built our company with the principle of delivering exceptional service and we are thrilled to be a part of Advancing Eyecare. They share our commitment to excellence and high professional standards and we look forward to expanding our capabilities and drive continued growth."

About Advancing Eyecare

Advancing Eyecare is a partnership of leaders in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace established to offer the best products and service solutions in the ophthalmic equipment industry. Currently comprised of Marco Ophthalmic, Lombart Instrument, Enhanced Medical Services (EMS), and INNOVA Medical, the combined scope of the organization has the broadest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people, and the most reliable localized service in the industry. Advancing Eyecare is a wholly-owned portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, a private equity firm investing in middle market, fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from a partnership with ASC and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. For more information, visit www.advancingeyecare.com.

