Advantage Anywhere Helps Senior Living Providers Migrate to Cloud for End-to-End Marketing and Sales Solution

Advantage Anywhere for Senior Living combines lead generation, email marketing, digital marketing, CRM, marketing automation, sales, and metrics in a single platform.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Anywhere, a leading technology innovator of sales and marketing business solutions, announces growing momentum for its platform and services among senior living providers. Advantage Anywhere hails as the industry's only end-to-end lead gen, marketing, and sales platform that incorporates everything senior living providers need under a single login.



Advantage Anywhere allows senior living providers to streamline processes and accelerate lead conversion and revenue growth without adding staff. "We have successfully incorporated 80% of third-party tools into Advantage Anywhere. This enables our clients to have every advantage for growing top-line revenue and ultimately be cost-effective at lowering their cost of doing business," says Mona Hilton, CEO of Advantage Anywhere.



Senior living providers seeking to modernize their sales and marketing apparatus and transition to cloud platforms often face complex and confusing implementation due to the myriad of options, costs, and integration challenges. "Most tools and software only use 20% of their true capabilities due to lack of time, knowledge, and day-to-day needs of the users," explains Hilton. "Senior living providers find themselves paying 100% of the tools that use 20% of their capabilities, resulting in unwanted integration challenges."



Advantage Anywhere for Senior Living includes tools such as video email, chat, online self-assessments, marketing automation, sales advancement automation, voice dictation, appointment schedulers, and many more. Clients can choose any or all tools in their customized Advantage Anywhere platform. Also included is ABBI, the world's first and only voice-activated personal sales and marketing assistant developed by Anywhere Advantage. Ongoing support and training, coaching, and consulting have earned Advantage Anywhere a 5-star rating from its users.

For over 25 years, Advantage Anywhere has been a leading technology innovator delivering simple and ingenious sales and marketing solutions for small and mid-size businesses. Product development focuses on creating rich, interactive experiences that streamline business processes and increase efficiency, productivity, and revenue growth. The company dedicates itself to upholding corporate values of passion, integrity, innovation, and excellence. Interested parties can request a free consult and executive strategy session through the website at www.AdvantageAnywhere.com.



