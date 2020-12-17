Advantage Midstream Completes Renaming and Rebranding to ClearShift

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearShift ("the Company"), a Dallas-based producer of environmentally friendly specialty products and chemicals, today announced the completion of its renaming and rebranding from Advantage Midstream, and the launching of its new corporate website GoClearShift.com .

ClearShift is a cleaner, more sustainable specialty products company. The Company converts major pollution sources including flare gas, methane, and industrial carbon dioxide ("CO2") into ultra-pure, environmentally friendly products that are used every day. Management's proprietary gas-to-liquid ("GTL") process consumes less water and less energy per gallon than legacy oil-based products, and produces no by-products such as sulfur or tar. ClearShift is reducing the world's carbon emissions, lessoning US reliance on oil, and helping companies become more sustainable.

ClearShift's products include solvents, mineral spirits, and GTL waxes that serve a diverse set of end markets, including personal care, agriculture, food additives, HI&I, and paints and coatings.

John Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of ClearShift, said, "We are pleased to complete the rebranding of our organization to better reflect the ethos of the company, each of our employees and our sustainable mission. This transition is not just a new name, but a new identity. ClearShift intends to become a leader in the sustainable production of specialty products and will continue to push the bounds of sustainability within the industry."

ClearShift currently has two facilities operating in West Texas and North Dakota. The Company is focused on the completion of new assets and expanding existing assets to meet sustainability goals while growing production across its suite of specialty products.

About ClearShift

