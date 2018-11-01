Advantech B+B SmartWorx Wins 2018 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Wireless Router of the Year

"Wireless routers are one of the most critical components for the entire mobile industry, powering innovative cellular, wireless and now Internet of Things (IoT) applications that are driving a revolutionary new phase of the mobile industry," said James Johnson, managing director for Mobile Breakthrough. "We congratulate the Advantech B+B SmartWorx team on their product ingenuity and innovation in the SmartFlex wireless solution, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize them as a marquee 2018 Mobile Breakthrough Award winner."

The SmartFlex-WiFi LTE Gateway from Advantech B+B SmartWorx provides secure, carrier-flexible connectivity for devices and LANs via LTE networks. The gateway can be used to provide automatic wireless failover for wired networks, wireless connectivity for mobile assets, and wireless connectivity for devices in remote locations where cable connections are impractical. SmartFlex can be configured to suit almost any application.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized with the honor of Wireless Router of the Year from Mobile Breakthrough," said Andrew Lund, LTE product manager for Advantech B+B Smartworx. "Our SmartFlex LTE-WiFi gateway is being utilized by customers in a number of verticals, such as intelligent transportation, smart factories, energy and environmental applications and more. We're helping those customers — many functioning in remote or industrial environments — get the data they need, when they need it. Intelligent hardware, in combination with software solutions, has the ability to change your business, process and overall operations. We help our customers find the right combination for them."

SmartFlex is rated Class 1/Division 2, meeting requirements for hazardous environments. These features and more are making SmartFlex an ideal solution for many Industrial IoT applications focusing on monitoring either extremely expensive equipment or equipment that requires material replenishment: specialized gases, packaging material, even carwash detergent.

The mission of the Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

Media Contact:

Greta Lieske-Dumelle

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

glieske@advantech-bb.com

About Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Founded in 1981, B+B SmartWorx (formerly B&B Electronics) designs and manufactures intelligent M2M and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. In 2016 B+B SmartWorx became part of Advantech, global provider of trusted and innovative products, services and solutions in industrial automation and embedded computing across diverse industries and applications. Together, Advantech and B+B SmartWorx work to enable an intelligent planet. To learn more, visit us at www.Advantech-BB.com.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, Wi-Fi and more. For more information visit www.MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

SOURCE Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Related Links

http://advantech-bb.com

