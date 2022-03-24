Strategic purchase adds momentum to Advantex' position in Houston market.

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based tech solutions firm Advantex announced today it has completed its acquisition of Houston-based Round Rock Solutions.

Round Rock Solutions has been providing IT services across the Houston area since it was founded in 2000 by Mike Jakemer and John Avritt.

Advantex Acquires Tech Firm Round Rock Solutions

"Advantex is in growth mode, and we are excited about our acquisition of Round Rock Solutions," said Eliot Vancil, president of Advantex. "This was a strategic decision that helps Advantex further expand and strengthen its Houston presence. We share a passion with Round Rock Solutions for the clients we serve, and our vision for the industry aligns. This was a good fit, and we are happy to have them on our team. We are committed to preserving Round Rock Solutions' exceptional reputation and we look forward to enhancing the Advantex customer experience through our combined expertise and transformational IT solutions."

The acquisition will support Advantex' mission to further elevate its powerful IT solutions and network management services for its small and medium-sized business clients. Currently, Advantex provides tailored technology solutions for companies in the accounting, medical, dental, government, oil and gas industries, and more.

"Round Rock Solutions and Advantex share similar visions for creating a managed service provider that offers their clients reliable technology solutions through best-of-breed products and talent," said Mike Jakemer, vice president of Round Rock Solutions. "I am excited to remain an integral part of operations and am thrilled to be joining the Advantex management team."

About Advantex

Advantex is a Dallas-based technology firm that offers enterprise-level technology solutions and network management services. Founded in 2002, the tech firm leverages integrated technology to optimize small and medium-sized business operations through scalable and affordable IT service solutions. The company's full suite of services is designed to empower clients' technological productivity, efficiency, and security. Advantex has a diverse portfolio of clients in the Dallas and Houston metros.

