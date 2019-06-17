ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or the "Company") (TSX:ADVZ), a global pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 17, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario.

Election of Directors and Shareholder Approval of Other Matters

The five candidates nominated for election to ADVANZ PHARMA's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2019, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Nominees Number % Number % Randall Benson 38,077,852 99.79 80,147 0.21 Frances Cloud 38,078,453 99.79 79,546 0.21 Maurice Chagnaud 38,077,847 99.79 80,152 0.21 Graeme Duncan 38,078,550 99.79 79,449 0.21 Barry Fishman 38,077,845 99.79 80,154 0.21

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company. Approximately 100% of the votes cast were in favour of the re-appointment.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries and going forward is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA operates out of facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Sydney, Australia; Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; St. Helier, Jersey; and in Helsingborg, Sweden.

