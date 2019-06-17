ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Jun 17, 2019, 18:20 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or the "Company") (TSX:ADVZ), a global pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 17, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. 

Election of Directors and Shareholder Approval of Other Matters

The five candidates nominated for election to ADVANZ PHARMA's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2019, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nominees

Number

%

Number

%

Randall Benson

38,077,852

99.79

80,147

0.21

Frances Cloud

38,078,453

99.79

79,546

0.21

Maurice Chagnaud

38,077,847

99.79

80,152

0.21

Graeme Duncan

38,078,550

99.79

79,449

0.21

Barry Fishman

38,077,845

99.79

80,154

0.21

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company. Approximately 100% of the votes cast were in favour of the re-appointment. 

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries and going forward is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA operates out of facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Sydney, Australia; Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; St. Helier, Jersey; and in Helsingborg, Sweden.

