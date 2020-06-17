ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

LONDON, England, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company"), a global pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held through a virtual meeting platform on June 17, 2020.

Election of Directors

The five candidates nominated for election to ADVANZ PHARMA's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2020 (the "Circular"), were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting. The voting results, representing approximately 84.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding voting shares, are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Nominees Number % Number % Adeel Ahmad 37,150,455 92.03 3,217,008 7.97 Elmar Schnee 40,296,020 99.82 71,443 0.18 Frances Cloud 37,151,151 92.03 3,216,312 7.97 Graeme Duncan 39,986,485 99.06 380,978 0.94 Maurice Chagnaud 34,916,861 99.91 37,037 0.09

Shareholder Approval of Other Matters

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (UK) as the auditor of the Company. Approximately 100% of the votes cast were in favour of the appointment.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved a special resolution authorizing ADVANZ PHARMA to amend its articles of association to reflect the voluntary delisting of the Limited Voting Shares of the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange, effective March 27, 2020, and make provision for fully virtual meetings of shareholders of ADVANZ PHARMA, and to adopt the amended articles in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing articles, all as more particularly set forth in the Circular.

Approximately 98.5% of the votes cast were in favour of the special resolution.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 branded and unbranded products, and sales in more than 90 countries, and going forward, is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA's registered office is in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company operates globally through its subsidiaries in Sydney, Australia; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; Helsingborg, Sweden; Chicago, United States; and its head office in London, England.

SOURCE ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Related Links

https://www.advanzpharma.com/

