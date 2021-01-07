Advarra Acquires YourEncore, a Leading Provider of Drug Development and Commercialization Advisory and Consulting Services

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical site technologies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of YourEncore, a leading provider of drug development and commercialization advisory and consulting services to the biopharmaceutical industry. YourEncore is powered by an extensive network of expert consultants who are experienced industry practitioners. Organized around three centers of excellence (quality, regulatory, and clinical), YourEncore provides outcome-oriented solutions designed to accelerate development, reduce risk, enhance compliance, and drive operational effectiveness and efficiencies.

"We're excited that YourEncore is becoming part of Advarra. Together, we will advance our shared vision of accelerating the drug development lifecycle and the delivery of life-saving therapies to patients," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "YourEncore brings a well-respected team of industry professionals that—when combined with our IRB and IBC reviews and technology solutions—enables sites and sponsors to optimize clinical research, solve regulatory challenges, and ensure quality and compliance."

From timely advice and forward-thinking strategies, to flexible, skilled support for tactical execution, YourEncore leverages the industry's most accomplished leaders and practitioners to deliver practical, high-impact solutions. YourEncore's diverse teams mobilize to help clients deliver more valuable assets, implement more efficient organizations, and respond quickly to critical business challenges from pre-clinical to commercialization.

"Advarra and YourEncore are a great fit, and I'm thrilled to see the continued commitment to our deep-seated expertise and our three centers of excellence practices," said Brad Lawson, co-founder and CEO of YourEncore. "Our experts are driven by a passion to improve the lives of patients worldwide and I'm excited to see the impact that increased opportunities and complementary offerings create when YourEncore combines forces with Advarra."

Advarra's consulting services currently assist biopharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, academic medical centers, health systems, and institutions in nearly 60 countries. Combining YourEncore's unsurpassed life sciences expertise with Advarra's focus on empowering sites, engaging trial participants, and managing compliance underscores Advarra's ability to offer the talent, technology, and tools for advancing clinical research.

"The addition of YourEncore is a huge step forward for Advarra's consulting services business, building on and broadening our existing world-class team and solutions across the clinical research spectrum," said Scott Uebele, President and Chief Research Services Officer of Advarra. "Significantly, more than 12,000 active and 30,000 historical research protocols strengthen the knowledge base of our expert teams. This unmatched insight amplifies the decision-making capabilities of YourEncore and Advarra consulting experts."

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About YourEncore

YourEncore partners with forward-thinking Life Science companies to accelerate the development and delivery of life changing therapies worldwide. Our expert consultants are experienced industry practitioners—alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world—offering their extensive hands-on experience to provide outcome-oriented solutions across the product development lifecycle, with centers of excellence specializing in Quality, Regulatory and Clinical. For more information, visit yourencore.com.

