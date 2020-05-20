Advarra Calls Research Sites "Unsung Heroes" of COVID-19 Crisis

COLUMBIA, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research technology solutions, and quality and compliance consulting services, recognizes research sites as heroes of the COVID-19 crisis on Clinical Trials Day.

Each year on Clinical Trials Day, and especially during this time, it's important to pause and express gratitude for the work that the research community does every day to improve human health. On this day of celebration, Advarra wants to raise awareness of the unique circumstances that sites and institutions face during this crisis.

COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for research sites and institutions, as well as investigators and staff. Clinical trials have been significantly impacted by re-prioritization of resources, staff furloughs and reassignments, and new policies and procedures. And the COVID-19 disruption has added new requirements that research sites must adapt to within their infrastructure.

To support research sites and institutions in their critical role in research, Advarra is offering a free eLearning module that helps sites evaluate priorities and available resources to determine a plan for restarting studies.

Advarra IRB members and regulatory experts continue to answer questions from thousands of researchers through the free Ask Advarra forum and coronavirus guidance page, and are noting the concerns among researchers about opening sites and their ability to enroll trial participants in the wake of COVID-19.

"Sites are bearing the brunt of adapting to significant changes during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "They are the unsung heroes at the focal point of research. Sites face new obstacles every day but continue to care for patients and participants. Advarra appreciates the complicated situation ahead to enable resumption of site operations. We value your perspective and thank you for everything you do. You are rising to the challenge and we're here to help."

